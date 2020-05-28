Crypt TV Plans Hindi Horror Photo "Chhori" With Nushrat Bharucha – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML20777174a6171ca5f003c1e82f0317f913%

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV, the horror brand co-founded by Jack Davis and Eli Roth and backed by Blumhouse, has released its first Indian production in the form of a Hindu horror remake. Chhori.

Last year Crypt TV partnered with the Mumbai-based team Abundantia Entertainment, led by former Viacom18 Motion Pictures executive Vikram Malhotra, to produce content for the Indian market. This project is the first to obtain the green light under that agreement.

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) will lead the cast of the film, which is a remake of the Marathi language horror Lapachhapi. Vishal Fury, who directed and wrote the original, will reprise his role in the new project. Malhotra of Abundantia and Davis of Crypt are producing.

The film is a mix of horror and social drama, which tells the story of ancient beliefs and social practices that give rise to horror stories.

“This genre thrills me and the fact that history is anchored in the practices of our society makes it relatable and shocking. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am very happy that we can finally collaborate in Chhori, which is so close to his heart, ”said Nushrat Bharucha at his casting.

Crypt TV creates IP genre and promotes it through digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The company struck a five-series deal with Facebook Watch last year, starting with Birch, which garnered more than 32 million views in its 14 episodes. Jason Blum & # 39; s Blumhouse is an investor and strategic partner in the company.

Abundantia Entertainment has credits that include Wasseypur gangs, the original Amazon series Breatheand local versions of American properties like India Chef Redo. Up News Info recently spoke to founder Malhotra about how the company is navigating the current pandemic and its future plans.

“Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in supporting progressive and insightful stories. I am delighted that we are further expanding our content philosophy with the Hindi remake of LapachhapiMalhotra commented.

"When I first saw Lapachhapi In Mumbai with Vikram, I was impressed and instantly knew that I could lead the way in raising the horror genre in India. Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using gender as a way to tell stories that change culture and I found the perfect combination of that and significant social issues in LapachhapiJack Davis added.

"When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my movie, I was thrilled, simply because I think there is much more I want to say with this story," added director Vishal Fury. "I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more shocking, terrifying and exciting movie."