Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 28, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The United States has reached a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. In just four months, COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 Americans. The virus has killed more people here than anywhere else in the world, by far.

And the numbers in Minnesota continue to rise. As of Wednesday, nearly 300 Minnesota patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

American Airlines will cut 30% of administrative and administrative jobs at the airline as it moves forward to cut costs amid COVID-19's impact on the travel industry. 7:30 am .: Approximately 2.1 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, a sign that companies continue to cut jobs in the face of a deep recession, even as more companies reopen and rehire some sacked employees.

