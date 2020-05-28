Coronavirus pandemic could make flying safer than ever – BGR

%MINIFYHTML15618a5d87b881ee1fb34d12c02c8b9413%

Travel safety during the new coronavirus pandemic is a huge problem, especially for flying, that aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and health officials are seeking to address.

Airbus, Boeing and carriers are looking for new ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on board their aircraft and increase passenger safety.

While the new measures may make flying safer than ever, it may not be enough to eliminate the risk of transmission.

The new coronavirus has paralyzed the world economy in a way that has not been seen since the Great Depression. Plans are underway to begin recovery. There is talk of new stimulus controls in the US. In the US, Europe is financing its own "Marshal Plan,quot; for the EU region, and China is preparing for the worst case scenario. The main problem with any plan to boost the economy is that the virus has not gone anywhere. Experts warn that a second wave may be imminent. This could make it difficult to reopen plans, as some people may not be ready to "get back to normal." That includes the ability or willingness to travel, and of all modes of transportation, flying is what will most concern people.

The good news is that Airbus and Boeing are already looking for ways to increase the safety of the passengers and crew that board their planes. And airlines are making all kinds of new rules that should further improve safety and reduce transmission risks. In the end, the new coronavirus could make flying safer than ever. But ultimately, that might not be enough to keep passengers safe from the virus.

Airbus and Boeing are investigating new ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading inside the cabin, The Wall Street Journal reports and reassure passengers that they are not at risk of becoming infected during the flight.

Boeing is developing computer models that simulate the cabin environment, the report notes, so officials can design new protocols to reduce risk. Airbus is working with universities in the US. USA And other countries to limit the spread. The company is looking for disinfectants that can last five days and non-contact devices in bathrooms, among other things.

The FAA has also been working with Airbus, Boeing, and the CDC to understand the risks of flyers and how to mitigate them. The report notes that the FAA has sponsored research on how to measure and reduce the introduction of fuel and oil vapors into the cabin for years, but that does not apply to pathogens such as the virus.

Airline officials have tried to assure travelers that the air inside the cabin flows in such a way that the spread of the virus is limited. That's thanks to advanced HEPA filters that can prevent most particles from circulating in the air and the fact that fresh air is continuously inserted into the air stream. Some airlines, such as Qatar Airways, are implementing full hazardous material suits for the crew.

Companies are also forcing users to wear face masks during flights, and travelers may also have put on a mask before boarding the plane. Still, airlines cannot compel people to keep masks in flight. Disinfectants or wipes can also be provided on board, and airlines have stepped up cleaning efforts between flights for toilets, tray tables, and seats. Boeing is considering using ultraviolet light to disinfect the aircraft between flights and antimicrobial coatings for frequently touched surfaces.

Even if their success is demonstrated, all of these new initiatives will take time to deploy within existing fleets. On the other hand, once employed, these programs could make flying healthier than ever by protecting not only against COVID-19, but also other communicable diseases. Airlines have also discussed new boarding and disembarking procedures to minimize contact, and some are willing to leave seats empty and limit the number of passengers on flights.

But studies have shown that an infectious disease that spreads mainly from person to person through droplets expelled during speech, cough, and sneezes can easily travel within a confined space. A study showed that SARS could have spread inside an airplane. Others showed how coronavirus patients transmitted the disease to others in restaurants and during choir practice, despite spending only a few hours together.

The newspaper He notes that there is no data showing that transmission between the plane's passengers has caused a major outbreak, although anecdotal evidence exists that the travelers may have spread COVID-19 to crew members, or that the pilots infected others. pilots before or during flights. But the risk is still there.

"It will never be perfect no matter what we do," Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly told the newspaper. "But I think under the circumstances, it's very well done."