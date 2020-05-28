Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 17 states trying to reopen – BGR

%MINIFYHTML288cedeaa377aeb9f5b37dc740902e1311%

The number of coronaviruses in the United States reached a grim milestone this week, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University showing that the United States has now exceeded 100,000 deaths from the virus.

This occurs when states across the country are reopening, while cases are also emerging.

The latest data shows cases of coronavirus in 17 states that arise after reopening.

Well, you can't say that nobody saw this coming. Almost every state in the country is still feeling the effects of the coronavirus at the moment, but is nevertheless on the way to reopening, some states faster than others, and some to a greater degree than others. At the same time, this is happening because we are already close to 1 in 4 Americans who are unemployed right now, a terrifyingly high statistic that has placed the country in the territory of the Great Depression. That is, reopens are unfolding because economies cannot bear much more of this, not because health trends are pointing in the right direction.

On the contrary, in fact. More than a dozen states saw immediate spikes in coronavirus cases after they reopened, and most newer coronavirus cases in the United States. In the USA, there are now more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 102,000 deaths reported, coming from 17 states that are trying to reopen. That's according to CNN, which reported Wednesday that areas that were already considered coronavirus hot spots such as California, New York, Illinois and Texas saw the largest increase and more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. Furthermore, the waves are expected to worsen from there.

This news is in part why New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an order Thursday that will allow New York businesses to deny entry to anyone who does not wear a face mask, as face masks They are considered one of the few tools we have to help limit spread. of the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, the actions other locals are taking in response to this worrying trend include:

Officials in Houston plan to begin cracking down on capacity limits in bars and restaurants, after reporting that some of those companies don't stick to them. To promote social distancing, the idea is that restaurants, for example, can reopen only as long as they adequately separate customers, and operate at reduced capacity indoors. It defeats the purpose, of course, of ignoring the customer limit within, although companies obviously need sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Virginia takes a tougher stance on face masks and requires residents to wear them more frequently, in addition to the requirement that the masks be worn on public transportation.

And in Rhode Island, especially on the other side The eastern beaches of Matunuck and Scarborough, park rangers and the police have stepped up their patrols to ensure that people adhere to social distancing measures.

However, coronavirus fatigue is definitely real, with this pandemic that has lasted so long that some people are taking a fatalistic view of the whole thing. Reports have increased in recent days of big parties and outdoor gatherings where people don't wear masks and don't stay apart socially. Some companies are even customers who embarrass the masks and refuse to serve you if you come in with a mask. That is what makes fighting this disease and reversing these trends more difficult than necessary.

Visitors pass a reopened restaurant in San Antonio Image Source: Eric Gay / AP / Shutterstock