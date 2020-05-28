Coronavirus can be easily spread by flushing the toilet – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLdbec38229a8b1140a652e6ae50a0647311%

Scientists say they found high levels of coronavirus in the poop of COVID-19 patients.

The researchers suggest that aerosol feces, small particles of poop that float in the air, could transmit the disease to healthy people.

Recent studies have found that aerosol stools can be created by flushing down a toilet after using it.

Determining how the new coronavirus spreads is an important factor in keeping people safe. We already know that it can be easily transmitted from one person to another through droplets from the mouth or nose that can enter the respiratory system of a healthy person, but there are other transmission routes that are only now being studied.



One possibility presented by scientists is that the stool of patients with coronavirus may contain the live virus. New research outside of China suggests that is the case, and warns that possible fecal-oral and faecal-respiratory transmission should be studied further.

For the study, the researchers collected fecal samples from a 78-year-old patient who was confirmed to have a coronavirus. What they found was that the virus was alive and healthy in the poo, and the viral load in the feces was actually higher than in the respiratory samples taken weeks after the initial diagnosis of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the patient died later. Fecal samples taken later showed traces of the virus in fragments, but no active virus considered contagious. However, the presence and amount of the virus found in stool samples taken while the patient was still on treatment suggests that it is possible to spread the coronavirus through poop.

The authors of the article warn against what they call "aerosol feces," which means poop particles so small that they can travel through the air and potentially enter the mouth or respiratory tract of healthy individuals. It can be difficult to imagine a scenario in which this happens, but it is actually more common than you think.



When a person takes a number two into a toilet, some of the stool is released and spreads into the water. When the toilet flushes, water splashes can easily send small droplets containing these particles into the air. When a different person visits that same bathroom shortly thereafter, you may be at risk of inhaling those floating particles from having to land on your lips or in your mouth.

Worse yet, sewage treatment systems can potentially create aerosol feces if they do not function properly. Investigators cite the case of a damaged sewer line in Hong Kong that spread the first SARS virus to more than 300 people in a residential building.

There are no confirmed cases of widespread transmission of COVID-19 through feces, but the fact that it has the potential to happen means that additional research is certainly required.

Image Source: New Africa / Shutterstock