Contra Costa County Health Director urges caution when it comes to reopens – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5cd670e95a887d703d8d5cd64e54c00413%

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – Dr. Chris Farnitano, Director of Health, is well aware of the growing frustrations among Contra Costa County residents with what feels like an icy pace in reopening businesses, recreation, schools and society in general amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML5cd670e95a887d703d8d5cd64e54c00414% %MINIFYHTML5cd670e95a887d703d8d5cd64e54c00414%

That concern was made clear by reading the ongoing public comment on Farnitano's live discussion on Contra Costa Health Services on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

But during the 40-minute discussion and question-and-answer session, Farnitano was adamant that he and his fellow Bay Area health officials will let data and science drive their decisions about when the next phase is appropriate. of "gradual reopening,quot;.

"We are observing the data daily," Farnitano said of Bay Area county health officials. "We are going to let the data drive our changes."

The data on new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, he said, has been good, with a "flat curve,quot; of new cases and hospitals in the area not too close.

overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. He credits the Bay Area's early move to issue shelter orders in place with helping make that happen.

He also said he is concerned about how quickly some places in California are moving toward reopening. Statewide COVID-19 cases are in a

Farnitano said the swing up, and the death rate is flat. He reiterated that he and his fellow health officials will continue a careful and cautious approach to the reopening.

"It is going to be much more difficult to go back than to go forward," Farnitano said.

The state's general health order, Farnitano said, as of Wednesday, still does not allow public meetings (except in highly specialized settings such as summer camps and places of worship, both with restrictions), and said that no health order from the County may be more permissive than state order.

%MINIFYHTML5cd670e95a887d703d8d5cd64e54c00415%

That said, Farnitano reinforced the reality that the Bay Area has been, and will continue to be, slower to exit shelter closings in place. That is largely a function of the most densely populated counties, which are at increased risk for the spread of the coronavirus.

As for when Contra Costa and other counties will announce the next step, moving further toward "Phase II,quot; and its changes like eating and eating sitting indoors (with masks and other limitations), Farnitano on Wednesday did not offer specific deadlines.

The coronavirus, he said, is not on any particular schedule.

The most recent update to the counties' health order was May 18, to allow some industries to resume operations and retail businesses to offer in-store pickup.

Helping things move faster, he said, will be more difficult.

The testing rate in Contra Costa County has doubled in recent weeks to around 800 people per day, but he wants to see them reach 2,200 per day as soon as possible. He encouraged any Contra Costa resident to get tested; The more tested, the easier it will be to take refuge "in place,quot; of positive, symptomless people who cause most of the spread and, in turn, allow others to more easily resume "normal,quot; life.

The effects of sustained shelter-in-place on collective mental health, Farnitano said, need to be mapped. Doctors in John Muir

The Walnut Creek Medical Center said last week that the hospital has experienced more suicide deaths than coronavirus deaths since the shelter-in-place order was enacted, but Farnitano said it has not seen concrete data showing an increase in suicides. or what caused them.

But he said he understands what would lead to those numbers.

"We know it has been difficult for many people," with the loss of jobs, the closure of companies and the lack of social connections, Farnitano said. "But we've seen it all over the world, how small numbers (of infection) can turn into large numbers."