There was very little pomp, but that was more due to circumstance, as Conan O & # 39; Brien delivered the first remote start speech in Harvard's long history to the Class of 2020.

Delivered from a podium installed in his backyard, O & # 39; Brien used the unusual environment to his advantage, opening his speech with a stock footage montage of a standing ovation from the crowds, a Blue Angels flyby, canyons explosives and a water. jets of tug salute.

O & # 39; Brien, a Harvard graduate and two-time editor of The Lampoon, said graduates would receive their diplomas in a plain envelope marked "Cornell Diploma" as a way to thwart package thieves.

"While you sit here today, you either stand up, or you cook a burrito in the microwave, or you ride a Platoon, or you lie uncomfortably in your childhood bed, or you mine Bitcoin, or Google & # 39; Who is Conan O & # 39; Brien? & # 39 ;, You are witness to many news in today's ceremony, "said O & # 39; Brien, mentioning that it was the first time that the address was delivered to the place where his dog urinated only seven minutes before.

O & # 39; Brien thanked Harvard for his honorary degree in "Bosonic String Theory and Physics of Condensed Matter" (he was actually a student of history) and greeted the IT department for their efforts ("Really good compression, guys." , beautiful, very little damping ".")

To make everyone feel at home (although they were actually home), O & # 39; Brien said the authorities were doing everything possible to compensate for the strangeness. "Trust me, we are taking steps to make today's beginning feel as authentic as possible," he said. "In fact, right now, Harvard is charging each of you $ 50 to park in Cambridge."

There was also a slightly serious moment. O & # 39; Brien noted that the senators "had received more than their share." You have only known a world beset by terrorist hatred. You've grown up with mass shootings and school closings. Horror was completely absent from my childhood. Now it has witnessed two economic crises of surprising proportions. You are remarkable examples to my children of how to be smart, brave, and yes, resilient in a terrifying world. ”