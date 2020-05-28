Coloradons who collect unemployment must actively seek work again

%MINIFYHTML3822dba49aaaa5490d423c82bd53102413%

Now that economic activity is beginning to pick up, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will once again require those who receive unemployment benefits in the state to actively seek work.

"Due to the executive order of home shelter, we took steps to suspend job search requirements," said Jeff Fitzgerald, director of the state's unemployment insurance division, during a press call Thursday morning.

When authorities urged everyone to stay home as much as possible, the state suspended the requirements for unemployment insurance applicants to actively try to find a job. Because the state is transitioning to the safer home phase and there is a "modest but important,quot; reopening in the economy, that requirement will return, he said.

"We will reinstate the job search requirement for claimants in general," Fitzgerald said.

In normal times, recipients had to attest to completing five job searches or applications per week. But the state defines the job search in general. It may include networking, using the resources of a workforce center, and improving job skills.

In Colorado, nearly half a million people have successfully applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March, including 77,488 independent contractors and workers. The CDLE has paid $ 1.65 billion in unemployment assistance since mid-March, including $ 616.8 million from the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, said senior economist Ryan Gedney.

Self-employed workers, who are new to collecting unemployment benefits, must also ensure that they are actively seeking work. What that means must be resolved. It probably doesn't mean that Lyft and Uber drivers wait for transportation requests in their cars that aren't there yet. But does that mean they deliver to GrubHub or Amazon Fresh?

Another complication is that approximately eight out of 10 unemployed workers wait to be returned. What does an active job search mean for licensed Colorado residents and their employers to kindly take the state and push them to seek other opportunities?

And for those who have been freed by employers, a big question is what opportunities exist for them, especially in the hardest hit industries.

Job search site Indeed estimates that nationwide posts decreased 35% the week of May 22 compared to the previous year. Metro Denver suffered the third-biggest drop in posts with 46% as of May 22, with only Honolulu and Miami reporting the biggest drops.

Jobs in banking and finance, arts and entertainment, and childcare are half of what they were a year ago. And in hospitality and leisure, publications have been cut by two-thirds.

"Publications are down across the board, including in sectors not directly affected by coronavirus and where you can do a lot of work from home," Indeed Hiring Lab chief economist Jed Kolko said in his blog post.

Software development posts, for example, are down 40.1% from this time last year, and posts from management positions are down 39.3%.

Cher Haavind, deputy chief executive of CDLE, outlined on Thursday several steps the department is taking to help complainants answer questions and ease pressure on call centers, which have been overwhelmed.

Starting June 8, the Unemployment Insurance Division public lobby at 251 E. 12th Ave. will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. at 3:30 p.m. business days for in-person help. Any appointments, which are expected to be in high demand, must be scheduled in advance, beginning June 1. Between 40 and 50 people per day should receive assistance.

The department has also released a new "how-to,quot; video series to address common questions, including: "Receive Payment – Regular Claim," "Receive Payment – PUA Claim," and "How to Know What Claim." The videos are available at coloradoui.gov.

There will also be another series of UI Virtual Town Hall at 9:15 a.m. on Friday in English and at 11:30 a.m. in Spanish.

Haavind said the department is also partnering with a technology provider to implement a solution developed by Google that can help answer basic questions that complainants have and save staff capacity for more complicated queries. That could mean fewer unanswered calls.