Colorado Released 290 Inmates on Governor's Order

%MINIFYHTMLfd44f3dbd3dfccbc33d3cfa7ce444b8f13%

%MINIFYHTMLfd44f3dbd3dfccbc33d3cfa7ce444b8f14% %MINIFYHTMLfd44f3dbd3dfccbc33d3cfa7ce444b8f14%

The Colorado prison system released 290 inmates for two months under the governor's executive order that relaxed release standards: less than 2% of the system's pre-pandemic population and far less than advocates working for protect COVID-19 prisoners.

The executive order was intended to help prison administrators create more space in prisons so that prisoners could better practice social distancing and reduce the number of people who could become infected if the coronavirus got behind walls. But the number of people released was barely enough to make a dent in the locked number.

“They were very cautious in using those tools. I was surprised at how cautious they were, "said Christie Donner, executive director of the Colorado Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform." It is not a machine that is used to fast pitching. That is not the design. Could they have done more? Absolutely."

Since the order of March 25 was signed, 592 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 35 employees of the Department of Corrections. The Sterling Correctional Center for weeks has remained the site of the state's largest outbreak, and two prisoners have died from the virus.

However, Governor Jared Polis allowed sections of his March 25 executive order on Friday that created avenues for more launches to expire. That left prison administrators with few methods to reduce the population in the long term. The expiration followed the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder who was released from prison three weeks earlier under powers granted by the Polis order.

"I consider it a breach of duty," Donner said of the maturity. "It was on the ground. I thought he was incredibly irresponsible. "

The Polis office did not respond to a question sent by Up News Info about why it allowed the sections of the executive order regarding the release of prisoners to expire.

"Each executive order is reviewed as its expiration date approaches, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created many unique challenges for the state and the country," spokesman Conor Cahill said in an emailed statement. "The governor and our team will continue to evaluate when executive orders are necessary to help the state address this pandemic."

The state public defense office and a coalition of criminal justice advocates criticized Polis' decision to allow the order to expire on Wednesday and asked him to use his powers of clemency to reduce the prison population.

"Not only has he deprived the Department of Corrections of liberation power by refusing to extend parts of the executive order, but the governor has also refused to exercise his own independent powers of clemency and commutation to save lives behind bars," he said. the coalition in one sentence. "Our organizations know hundreds of medically vulnerable, sick, or elderly prisoners who do not pose a threat to public safety, but who face a serious risk of COVID-19 death in crowded Colorado prisons."

%MINIFYHTMLfd44f3dbd3dfccbc33d3cfa7ce444b8f15%

Polis allowed two parts of his executive order to remain: a section that allows prison administrators to stop or slow down the entry of new inmates from county jails and a section that allows the use of a prison that was once vacant for isolate people as they enter the system.

The provision allowing jails to stop accepting transfers from county jails has contributed to the increase in the vacancy rate in the 17,452-bed system, from about 1% in March to 11% starting Friday.

But that highest vacancy rate is temporary, Donner said. Ultimately, prisons will have to accept new inmates. And the courts will reopen, which means that more people will be sentenced to prison.

"There will be a wave, not a trickle, that will be added to that order book," Donner said. "This is a pause, not an investment."

Backwardness in prisons has created its own set of problems. People who have been convicted but are still waiting in jail for admission to the prison have already passed their parole eligibility date, Donner said. But the parole board has no way to hold hearings for people on county facilities, and inmates do not have access to social workers who can help them build a parole release plan.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner did not respond to a request Tuesday to interview Dean Williams, the department's director. Williams said in a previous interview with Up News Info that hundreds of prisoners would be eligible to be released under the executive order.

"The Department has evaluated and released inmates in accordance with the governor's executive order, which is consistent with best practices outlined in the Center for Disease Control guide," Skinner said in an email.

Colorado is not the only state where prison depopulation has been slow against the coronavirus. An analysis by the Vera Justice Institute of data from 44 states and the Federal Bureau of Prisons found a negligible decline in prison populations of 1.6% between January and the end of March.

There is no specific metric to measure whether a prison has released enough people because each facility has a different design, said Jacob Kang-Brown, the institute's senior research fellow and one of the authors of the analysis. Instead, success should be measured if sick inmates receive adequate medical care and if inmates can practice social distancing, he said.

It is difficult to say exactly why prisons have been slow to depopulate, Kang-Brown said. He attributes this in part to the fact that there are no local elected officials to pressure action, as the communities can on their jails. Instead, community members should put pressure on state representatives and the governor, who may feel more remote and difficult to reach.

"Many prisons are located in rural communities that are less politically powerful in the state, and are the ones that carry the health burden of this," said Kang-Brown. "They are not Denver's wealthy neighborhoods."