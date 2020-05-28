College Football Predictions For 2020 Bowl Games, Playoff Semifinals, National Championship

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a11%

The 2020 college postseason schedule features 44 bowl games between FBS teams.

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a12% %MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a12%

Too many bowl games? Since the COVID-19 outbreak could threaten the season, we will absolutely say no.

The bowl season concludes with the college football championship game on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This year's semifinals are January 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and the Sugar Bowl.

The Sporting News playoff election is a reflection of the heaviest state in college football: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State have combined for 17 of 24 total appearances. What other schools could break that monopoly?

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL 2020:

Top 25 preseason rankings, bowl projections, all Americans, and more

SN has projections for the 44 bowl games here, and they will be updated throughout the season as the dates for the bowls are revealed outside of New Year's Day 6:

College football predictions 2020

bowl Teams FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl UCF vs. Arkansas State Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs. Wake Forest Vrbo Citrus bowl Wisconsin vs Florida Outback Bowl Michigan vs. Auburn Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Baylor vs. Mississippi State AutoZone Liberty Bowl Iowa State vs. Kentucky Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Tulsa vs. South Carolina Bahamas Bowl Central Michigan vs. Southern miss Belk Bowl State of Michigan vs. North Carolina State LendingTree Mobile Alabama Bowl Kent State vs. Louisiana Cheez-It Bowl TCU vs. State of florida Cactus bowl Kansas State vs. Indiana Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl Temple vs. FAU Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Buffalo vs. Air Force Fenway bowl Cincinnati vs. Pitt LA Bowl State of San Diego vs. Stanford LendingTree Bowl Ohio vs Georgia Southern Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Western Kentucky vs. SMU Military Bowl Marina vs. Marshall * Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Utah vs. Ole Miss Myrtle Beach Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs. Troy NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Toledo vs. Utah state New Era Pinstripe Bowl Iowa vs. Virginia Tech New Mexico Bowl BYU * vs. Fresno State Quick Lane bowl Western Michigan vs. Purdue R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Tech Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Army vs. Cal Redbox bowl Nebraska vs. Washington SDCCU Holiday Bowl Arizona State vs. Miami SERVPRO First Response Bowl Wyoming * vs. West Virginia SoFi Hawaii Bowl Hawaii vs UAB TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Louisville vs. Tennessee Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl Memphis vs. Virginia TransPerfect Music City Bowl Minnesota vs. Texas A,amp;M Tropical Smoothie Coffee Frisco Bowl Houston vs. FIU Valero Alamo Bowl Oklahoma State vs. USC

* Denotes breakage of mooring bowl

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a13%

College Football Playoff, New Year's Day 6 Predictions

Date bowl Teams December 30 Goodyear cotton bowl Texas vs. Boise state January 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl LSU vs. Notre Dame January 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Georgia vs. Oregon January 2 Capital One Orange Bowl North Carolina vs. Penn State January 1 Rose Bowl Game (semifinal) Ohio State vs. Oklahoma January 1 Allstate sugar bowl (semifinal) Clemson vs. Alabama

Prediction of the college football championship