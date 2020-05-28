Home Sports College Football Predictions For 2020 Bowl Games, Playoff Semifinals, National Championship

College Football Predictions For 2020 Bowl Games, Playoff Semifinals, National Championship

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>College Football Predictions For 2020 Bowl Games, Playoff Semifinals, National Championship
%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a11%

The 2020 college postseason schedule features 44 bowl games between FBS teams.

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a12%

Too many bowl games? Since the COVID-19 outbreak could threaten the season, we will absolutely say no.

The bowl season concludes with the college football championship game on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This year's semifinals are January 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and the Sugar Bowl.

The Sporting News playoff election is a reflection of the heaviest state in college football: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State have combined for 17 of 24 total appearances. What other schools could break that monopoly?

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL 2020:
Top 25 preseason rankings, bowl projections, all Americans, and more

SN has projections for the 44 bowl games here, and they will be updated throughout the season as the dates for the bowls are revealed outside of New Year's Day 6:

College football predictions 2020

bowl Teams
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl UCF vs. Arkansas State
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs. Wake Forest
Vrbo Citrus bowl Wisconsin vs Florida
Outback Bowl Michigan vs. Auburn
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Baylor vs. Mississippi State
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Iowa State vs. Kentucky
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Tulsa vs. South Carolina
Bahamas Bowl Central Michigan vs. Southern miss
Belk Bowl State of Michigan vs. North Carolina State
LendingTree Mobile Alabama Bowl Kent State vs. Louisiana
Cheez-It Bowl TCU vs. State of florida
Cactus bowl Kansas State vs. Indiana
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl Temple vs. FAU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Buffalo vs. Air Force
Fenway bowl Cincinnati vs. Pitt
LA Bowl State of San Diego vs. Stanford
LendingTree Bowl Ohio vs Georgia Southern
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Western Kentucky vs. SMU
Military Bowl Marina vs. Marshall *
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Utah vs. Ole Miss
Myrtle Beach Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs. Troy
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Toledo vs. Utah state
New Era Pinstripe Bowl Iowa vs. Virginia Tech
New Mexico Bowl BYU * vs. Fresno State
Quick Lane bowl Western Michigan vs. Purdue
R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Tech
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Army vs. Cal
Redbox bowl Nebraska vs. Washington
SDCCU Holiday Bowl Arizona State vs. Miami
SERVPRO First Response Bowl Wyoming * vs. West Virginia
SoFi Hawaii Bowl Hawaii vs UAB
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Louisville vs. Tennessee
Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl Memphis vs. Virginia
TransPerfect Music City Bowl Minnesota vs. Texas A,amp;M
Tropical Smoothie Coffee Frisco Bowl Houston vs. FIU
Valero Alamo Bowl Oklahoma State vs. USC

* Denotes breakage of mooring bowl

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a13%

College Football Playoff, New Year's Day 6 Predictions

Date bowl Teams
December 30 Goodyear cotton bowl Texas vs. Boise state
January 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl LSU vs. Notre Dame
January 2 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Georgia vs. Oregon
January 2 Capital One Orange Bowl North Carolina vs. Penn State
January 1 Rose Bowl Game (semifinal) Ohio State vs. Oklahoma
January 1 Allstate sugar bowl (semifinal) Clemson vs. Alabama

Prediction of the college football championship

January 11 PPC Championship Game Clemson vs. the State of Ohio

%MINIFYHTML8cbd7bf9ac17e88c85b252da4dbf5a4a14%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©