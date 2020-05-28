‘Cobra Kai’ closing a deal on the new streaming home with YouTube ready to launch the hit series before season 3 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML64fc0100c556378561ce9c0d4da546f713%

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube's flagship script series Cobra Kai It will move to a new streaming platform for its next third season. Google's proprietary online video service is in the process of releasing Season 3 of the popular show to the Sony Pictures TV production studio amid a recall of the premium scripted original programming.

%MINIFYHTML64fc0100c556378561ce9c0d4da546f714% %MINIFYHTML64fc0100c556378561ce9c0d4da546f714%

Sony TV had taken Cobra Kai outside, with all the great streamers expressing interest, the sources said. I heard that the field of suitors has shrunk, with Netflix and Hulu leading the short list of contenders for the Karate boy sequel series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

I heard that, along with the exclusive rights to Season 3 of Cobra KaiThe new store will have non-exclusive access to the first two seasons of the show for fans to catch up on. That has been part of the deal with YouTube, which had exclusive global rights and ownership for the first two seasons under the original license agreement with Sony TV.

Related story Steve Aoki, recently released series & # 39; Neon Future Dinner Party & # 39 ;, sets Lisa Ling, Ross Butler, Henry Golding and Michelle Phan as guests

Questions about the long-term future of Cobra Kai On YouTube it emerged when the company in late 2018 marked a strategic shift from SVOD to AVOD and away from original scripted programming to double the unscripted fee. In fact, all YouTube scripted originals on air since then have been canceled, except Cobra Kai and Liza on Demand, starring popular YouTube personality Liza Koshy, which has been renewed for additional seasons.

After a record premiere of season 2 of Cobra KaiYouTube in April 2019 ordered a third season. I heard YouTube was still committed to airing the entire third season, but it notified its Sony TV partners that they will not be putting a fourth season into service.

%MINIFYHTML64fc0100c556378561ce9c0d4da546f715%

Seeking to secure a future for the show beyond Season 3, Sony TV requested permission to purchase the upcoming season at a point of sale that would successfully order additional seasons. Negotiations took place between the two parties. We are reaching a successful conclusion, but YouTube will not formally launch the series until a new home has been secured, we are informed.

Strong interest in Cobra KaAnd by other streamers, it was fueled, at least in part, by the death of high-end scripted programming approaching as the Hollywood production shutdown was in its third month. A finished season of a popular title with built-in audience is considered a hot product in today's environment.

Sony TV previously successfully relocated another series of scripts that had originally been set up on YouTube, About becoming a god in Central Florida. It moved to Showtime before its debut and has been renewed for the second time by the ViacomCBS network.

The first year season of Cobra Kai It was a huge success, surpassing 55 million YouTube views for Episode 1 and ranking as the sixth most searched TV show by Google in 2018.

Season 2 started after the shocking cliffhanger with the return of John Kreese (Martin Kove). When a new rivalry between the opposing dojos is born following Cobra Kai's controversial victory in the All Valley Championship, Daniel (Macchio) realizes that his next counterattack is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor his mentor, Mr. Miyagi

Cobra Kai It is written and produced by Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Together the trio conceived the new Karate boy story that begins decades after the original movie.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg show the series and direct most of the episodes. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett are executive producers of Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios. Susan Ekins, Macchio, and Zabka are also executive producers.

YouTube's originals division announced last month a list of COVID-19 commissions that includes Celebrity Substitute, The Creator Games Presented by Mr Beast, Stay At Home With: Yungblud, #MoveWithMe, #StreamWithMe, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, BookTube: Read With Me, Locked Down, Untitled Juanpa and Luisito Project and Let's create #WithMe together.