Coachella organizers are considering postponing Festival 2020 until 2021 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to perform at the festival in October to perform in 2021, indicating that the popular two-weekend music festival may be postponed again, according to Bloomberg.

The Indian festival, one of the largest in the world, attracts hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 16.

In March, organizers said it would be rescheduled for the weekends of October 9 and 16 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Their sister three-day country music festival was rescheduled for October 23 and 25.

Bloomberg did not mention whether Stagecoach artists were also asked to change their dates.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean topped Coachella in October, while Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and ZZ Top were to top Stagecoach.

The Goldenvoice event promoter, who hasn't said much since the initial postponement was announced, did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.