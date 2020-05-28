"CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfe44c2411d0405a8c011dfba3ee0ad0713%

Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Munn, Blake Shelton, Gary Sinise, and Reba McEntire are among the big names established for CMT celebrates our heroes, a special tribute to air on June 3 on Paramount Network, TV Land, and Pop TV.

The two-hour virtual tribute will recognize the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from health, education, business, the food industry, infrastructure, along with first responders, the US Army. USA And more.

Country stars Jason Aldean, Zac Brown, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, and Lee Brice have also teamed up. CMT celebrates our heroes, a shave American idol mentor Bobby Bones and CMT presenter Cody Alan.

They will all appear alongside previously announced guests Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett. Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell, and Lauren Daigle are set to make cameos.

The special is produced by Margaret Comeaux of CMT and John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson of Switched On Entertainment. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are the executives in charge of production.