Class of 2020 – Up News Info

Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti has spent much of her quarantine launching an online movement where she offered to be an audience for those whose musicals were canceled.

The project, #SunshineSongs, is now the inspiration for a series for the nascent streaming service HBO Max.

WarnerMedia-owned service gets green light Homeschool Musical: Class Of 2020, a musical special with a script that presents students from all over the USA.

It marks the first COVID-19 related order for HBO Max, which was released earlier this week.

Musical at Home: Class of 2020 Explore the themes of classic teen movies through the lens of a world turned upside down by the global pandemic. The cast, with a diverse group of student actors, will portray older people from the same high school, and while the pandemic may have closed its school, the drama and romantic intrigue continue.

Benanti, who also starred Supergirl and Younger, will be executive producing alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder Productions, and Leland, who has worked with Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, will write and compose original songs.

“As a mother of teenagers, I know that this time has been a struggle for them. Senior high school students in particular have been hit hard by this pandemic, their dreams of homecoming, prom, spring performances and even graduation have been canceled, "said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of HBO Max, original children's programming and non-fiction. "Laura's brilliant idea of ​​giving these children an audience and a platform has become this unique opportunity for us to not only celebrate their talents, but also entertain many other families in across the country to share their experience. "

“Our school shows are more than just entertainment. At a minimum, they unite our communities to delight in the talent of our young artists. At their best, they are a life-changing experience that these children will bring with them for the rest of their lives, "added Benanti. “I am delighted that the #SunshineSongs initiative has highlighted so many incredible young artists; grateful to World of Wonder for their great vision and HBO Max for providing a global platform on which America's youth can shine. "