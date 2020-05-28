Claire Foy, Matt Smith's "Lungs" to Return as Socially Detached Game – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML88b41f6437d70573e38dbf9bf1c5e01311%

UK theaters have been closed since mid-March, and while plans are being put in place for a possible reopening in July, one venue is looking to get ahead of the game with a socially distanced two-player game to be played for a virtual audience. .

%MINIFYHTML88b41f6437d70573e38dbf9bf1c5e01312% %MINIFYHTML88b41f6437d70573e38dbf9bf1c5e01312%

Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reprise their lead roles in Duncan Macmillan's hit play Light next month at London's Old Vic, with production tailored to allow actors to observe the two-meter distance rule designed to stop the spread of the virus.

As the theaters remain closed to the public until at least July, there will be no audience present, but the show will air live online to a maximum of 1,000 people per night, reflecting the venue's regular capacity. Tickets will be priced at £ 10– £ 65 ($ 12- $ 80), reflecting regular prices, but viewers will be encouraged to donate as much as they can to support the theater.

The initiative marks the first major performance in the UK of a play adapted for the post-pandemic world and could set a precedent for other productions, at least as long as strict restrictions on social distancing are maintained. Previously, theaters had been playing old recorded works to keep audiences entertained during the shutdown.

%MINIFYHTML88b41f6437d70573e38dbf9bf1c5e01313%

Light It had been scheduled for a stage performance in New York at the Harvey Theater at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for a limited period from March 25 to April 19, before theaters closed in the United States. He originally played a sold-out race at London's Old Vic in 2019.

Set around polar ice caps, overcrowding, and political unrest, the play follows two people as they bring a baby into the world. Don't expect scenes like the one shown in the image above to do the updated version.