Cineworld plans to reopen theaters in July as restrictions tighten – Up News Info

British exhibitor giant Cineworld said it will open theaters in July when it currently anticipates that restrictions on theaters in each of its territories will be lifted, and that it anticipates a cash infusion of UK government COVID-19 aid programs. and the United States along with new loans. .

"Subject to this (restrictions are lifted) and confirmation of the film release schedule, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all its cinemas in July. Cineworld has implemented procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers." , the parent of the US chain Regal said Thursday. "Cineworld is excited about the huge line of movies to follow the reopening of theaters, starting with the highly anticipated new Chris Nolan movie Beginning and immediately after that with "Disney & # 39; s Mulan

"Cineworld, as always, believes a lot in the theater experience and is fully committed to being the best place to see a movie," he added. Controversy over changes in study window patterns during the pandemic and what to come next exploded with Universal Trolls World Tour – released directly to consumer homes via video on demand, and continues to simmer.

Separately, Cineworld, which does not have much money and whose cinemas have been closed since March, announced financial relief in the form of an agreement with lenders and a liquidity injection. The chain said lenders agreed to relinquish the leverage agreement for its line of credit for a June test date and gave it more flexibility for December. Loans can require companies to maintain a certain debt / cash flow ratio to keep a loan in good standing, and lenders do period reviews to make sure they're online.

The group has also agreed to the terms of $ 110 million of additional liquidity through an increase in its revolving line of credit; obtained credit committee approval to apply for an additional $ 45 million through the UK CLBILS loan scheme; and hopes to shortly begin a process to access $ 25 million through the CARES Act of the US government. USA

Cineworld expects this additional liquidity, to the extent required, to provide it with enough margin to stay afloat, even in the unlikely event that theaters remain closed until the end of the year.