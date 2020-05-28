Chris Brown posts a sweet message to his daughter's royalty on her sixth birthday!

%MINIFYHTML23cb4ec60ed0a2e6d1e598c0c00d85fa13%

Chris Brown's daughter is already 6 years old and the proud father turned to social media to celebrate his birthday with a really sweet post! Check out the wonderful message he shared on his IG!

Royalty is growing very fast! Her famous father quickly celebrated the big day, wishing his first-born a happy birthday and talking about her online.

Firstly, Chris posted a couple of beautiful photos showing him and the girl, the first one being a memory of when she was just a baby, while the second one was a more recent one.

It was definitely a very effective way of showing the passage of time and how much it has been growing in the last six years or so!

The photos definitely also showed that the father and daughter have a very strong bond.

As for the moving message that he included in the caption, it reads: ‘YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME !!!!!!!! DA QUEEN … LET'S GO UP … I WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. & # 39;

The man also included a series of pink and red heart emojis to further emphasize how much he loves his little girl and how excited he was to celebrate her birthday.

Chris and Royalty actually share the same birthday month and when she celebrated her 31st in early May, she was by her side and even helped decorate the custom cake featuring photos of her and her baby half-brother, Aeko, who just has 6 years old. Months of age.

And that was not all! Demonstrating that he and Royalty had a lot of fun on their birthday together, despite the quarantine and social distancing orders, the father shared a clip showing him and the girl dancing to "appear,quot;.

Royalty has been showing signs that she has inherited her father's dance talent and her proud father often shares videos of her showing off her moves.



