Cheer up for the cast of Bring her then and now

Five years after his film debut in Clueless Like Summer, Bilderback played Whitney, but ultimately harmless, but ultimately turned out to be a team player.

Go ahead It was his biggest movie, but he has consistently worked on film and television, including a recurring role as Heather in Dawson's torrent, followed by House, Heroes, Cold case, Numb3rs, Castle, The mentalist, Bones, NCIS: New Orleans and Brooklyn nine nine. Bilderback, a martial arts expert and trained dancer, has performed all of her stunts over the years.

Jenny Han, author of To all the boys that I've loved before books written in 2018 New York Times Essay that feels that, if Bilderback appeared now, she would be the leader in more projects. "She would be the star of a teen movie, because I would make it my mission to write her one," Han wrote.

Bilderback, who is Korean-American, told the Huffington Post in 2018: "Most of the roles I've portrayed have been intended for Caucasian actresses or ethnicity was not specified. So I was lucky in the sense that I wasn't typecast as an Asian actress. And I think a lot of that had to do with the moment. I was one of the first. It was like me, Lucy Liu, Lindsay Price and one or two other actresses who are still working today. "

When asked what it was like to continue auditioning at that point in his career, Bilderback (who read for Crazy Rich Asians but I did not understand) he replied: "I have always been very lucky. I have always worked. But personally, it is reaching the next level where I thought I would already be.

"Because I've always been a contender. I was always getting on the wire, and politics has been an obstacle. Here I would be a contender for a leading role in something, be it a TV show or a big role." in a great movie, and there would already be an offer for a star name, or they were with a different ethnicity. And then it's fun, because this year has been a really beautiful and big year for me because I rewrote. I wrote a half-hour single-camera comedy pilot, a little bit vaguely about my life, really. I am also producing now. I am producing my first feature film. I had to realize, 'Oh wait a minute, there is more than one way to become a successful actress and achieve success that I have always known I was destined to achieve, other than auditioning.'