CDC updated its coronavirus isolation and quarantine guide – BGR

Isolation and quarantine of the coronavirus are procedures that are still necessary, even if the closure measures have been eased and countries are trying to return to normal.

Separating people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and patients who are isolating themselves at home can help reduce the spread and prevent the new coronavirus from infecting others.

CDC has updated its pages with new information on how to handle isolation and quarantine output if testing is not available.

Remember back in early April when we still had so many questions about the new coronavirus? For example, how long should you stay isolated after coronavirus symptoms disappear? At this point, we inform you that according to the CDC and WHO advice, you should be ready to spend 3-14 days in isolation after your symptoms disappear, especially if COVID-19 tests are not available in your area. "The fact is, we just don't know when a COVID-19 survivor stops being contagious," we write, explaining all the available data on the subject. Since then, we have learned many new things about the virus, including the fact that patients will no longer be contagious 11 days after the onset of symptoms. Singapore's latest research cited several other studies, including one we analyzed in April.

Separately, CDC has now updated its quarantine guide. The agency says that people who are isolating themselves due to possible COVID-19 infection should stay away from others until at least 3 days have passed without fever, symptoms have improved, and 10 days have passed since symptoms appeared. for the first time.

CDC's new guidance was first noticed by WTHR. The new page says that people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms should remain isolated for 10 days after the first test. Wayback Machine started archiving the new CDC page on May 24th, so we can see that it definitely now has updated information.

The CDC notes that in some cases, evidence may be available. In those cases, people can be removed from quarantine if they receive two negative test results at least 24 hours apart. Patients who have experienced symptoms should also make sure that they do not have a fever and that other symptoms have improved.

The new isolation and quarantine website also instructs people with weaker immune systems to seek medical advice before leaving their homes for the first time. They may need to stay indoors for more than 10 days to make sure they are not contagious. The CDC maintains that anyone who has been in close contact with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days after exposure, which is consistent with the instructions above.

The difference between quarantine and isolation is quite simple. You would be quarantined if you know that you have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 and believe that you are at risk of contracting the disease. You would isolate yourself from others if you start experiencing symptoms or get a positive COVID-19 test result. In practice, you would have to stay home in both cases. The CDC has an information page that should help you understand both concepts.

Family with face masks in downtown Manhattan. Image source: Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock