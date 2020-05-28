CBS News layoffs trigger dismissal notices, words of praise for longtime journalists – Up News Info

This week's CBSViacom layoffs also affected CBS News and CBS affiliates, the latest consequences for the media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs were said to constitute a single-digit percentage of the news division, reportedly 5%, or about 75 employees. Recent staff cuts in media such as The Atlantic, BuzzFeed and Vox Media follow.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky wrote in a memo on Wednesday that “no one could have anticipated the economic consequences of the pandemic that adds to the cost-saving initiatives already underway since the merger of CBS and Viacom. As a result, we have analyzed our entire business model, our budgets, and what we learned in news gathering over the past few months. We are not alone; Media companies and companies across the country are reorganizing and developing new operating models. "

Among those leaving is correspondent Don Dahler, who wrote to employees in an email obtained by Up News Info, “Let me say this at the top: given the life and death struggle that we as a species are going through right now; the loved ones we have lost and can lose, and the financial anguish, fear and realities facing millions, the fact that I am now numbered among the unemployed, after many, many decades in this fantastic business, is an insignificant development . "

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller was showered with praise on Thursday after journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that he was among those leaving.

However, Knoller wrote on Twitter: “Thank you all for the many kind words. Much appreciated. At the moment, I'm still at work, I still have the president. I'll see what happens. Thanks again."

Knoller, who has covered all presidents since Gerald Ford, is known especially for his meticulous collection of facts and data on presidents, from trips made to several press conferences held. Former White House press secretaries Robert Gibbs and Joe Lockhart tweeted praise, as did Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who wrote: "As the White House press secretary, I enjoyed working with @MarkKnoller who is a good journalist and an encyclopedia of knowledge about the Presidency. If true, this is a great loss to him. @whpresscorps. and his absence will be felt by many. "

CNN's Jake Tapper wrote: "Legendary. Huge loss not only for CBS News but also for journalism in general and for the world."

The layoffs also affected CBS affiliates. In Los Angeles, Sharon Tay, Jeff Michael, and Garth Kemp were among those leaving. In Chicago, investigative journalist Pam Zekman was among the layoffs. She had been on the station since 1981, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Meanwhile, Dean Reynolds, a correspondent at CBS News' Chicago office, said in an email to colleagues that he plans to retire later this summer after 49 years in journalism.

In an email obtained by Up News InfoReynolds wrote Thursday: “When I came to CBS News in 2007, I was naturally anxious. But this network and the wonderful people here made me feel welcome from the start. If it had not been for your grace, I would not have prospered. I will always be indebted to you. Cameramen, producers, editors, assistants of all levels and executives collaborated to give me fame and glory that I was very happy to accept. I recognize you and greet you all now, late.

He added: "Never forget it. Journalism is a call. Your dedication is amazing and admirable. And the younger employees who show up should give everyone confidence that CBS News will be a force in the years to come."