Cate Blanchett to be honored for the power of the women's variety alongside frontline heroes COVID-19

Janelle Monae and Patti LuPone will also be held during the annual ceremony with singer Andra Day as the music performer and Robin Roberts as the special event host.

Artists Cate Blanchett, Janelle Monáe and Patti LuPone They are slated to be held alongside frontline staff of the coronavirus at the Variety & # 39; s Power of Women event.

The annual ceremony will be presented as an American television special next month (June) due to the global pandemic, and in recognition of the tireless work done by doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers and other essential workers, the focus will be on "Heroes of first line. "

Blanchett, Monae and LuPone will also be honored for their professional accomplishments and philanthropic efforts as 2020 recipients of Power of Women, though they will help highlight first responders during the hour-long event, which will also feature self-filmed tributes from previous honorees. even Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Garner and pregnant Gigi hadid.

Singer Andra Day will serve as the musical performer for the evening, while the American journalist Robin Roberts (II) will host "Lifetime Presents Variety & # 39; s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes."

The special will air on the Lifetime network at 10 p.m. ET on June 9, when it will also be streamed live on Variety's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Variety/).

Online viewers will be encouraged to contribute directly to the United Nations / World Health Organization Solidarity Fund COVID-19 during the show, with Facebook bosses agreeing to make a donation of up to $ 10 million (£ 8.2 million).