Carly Rae Jepsen says she recorded another album

Read enough Self-care is a full-time job and Just survive He quotes on Instagram and it is easy to calm down thinking that everyone is quarantined photographing sourdough breads and weaving muumuus from cat hair. But it's a lie. As you and I tell ourselves that it's okay just to be Right now, some people are putting out entire albums.

Carly Rae Jepsen reportedly missed the memo that we all agreed to suspend creative production until conditions improve. because instead of curling up in depressed nuggets for three months like we swore a blood oath we would, recorded an album with Tavish Crowe, a longtime collaborator. According to the vulture:

"Tavish [Crowe] and I have already made a full quarantine album," Jepsen said on the Switched On Pop podcast with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan., "and it's very different, it's fun! We had to do it around Zoom and things like that, so it's been challenging but really fun. "

ME, for one, I am sickened by this total disregard for the rules. To make matters worse, Jepsen repeatedly referred to the process as "fun."

Recording a pop album in quarantine while the fun is different from the typical recording studio experience, says the "Let's be friends" singer. "You have more time to have space between the decision you make and more time to get away from the song for a minute, so I consider it a completely new style and I like it."

She would do Find the silver lining in this situation, the damn ray of sunshine. Now I will be forced to take a nap by both of us.