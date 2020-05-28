Carl Crawford celebrates the single n. Megan Thee Stallion # 1

Carl Crawford, the founder of 1501 Certified Entertainment, who is currently engaged in a legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion, jumped on Instagram to celebrate that she got the number one single in the country with her "Savage (Remix)" with Beyonce.

"# 1! We did it for our city! Waking up to good news is a blessing, and coming together for this collaboration was a no-brainer. I am very proud of everyone involved in making this project a reality and the help it has had has been delivered to Bread Of Life, Houston for their success, "he wrote.

