Carl Crawford celebrates the single n. Megan Thee Stallion # 1

Carl Crawford, the founder of 1501 Certified Entertainment, who is currently engaged in a legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion, jumped on Instagram to celebrate that she got the number one single in the country with her "Savage (Remix)" with Beyonce.

"# 1! We did it for our city! Waking up to good news is a blessing, and coming together for this collaboration was a no-brainer. I am very proud of everyone involved in making this project a reality and the help it has had has been delivered to Bread Of Life, Houston for their success, "he wrote.

"We have managed to feed so many people in need because the fans showed up and broadcast! We did this together! I am grateful."

Things got ugly between Crawford and Meg after he refused to allow her to renegotiate her contract. They also tried to sue to prevent Meg from releasing new music, and a judge dismissed the motion.