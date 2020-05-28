Cardi B turns off the enemy who said that her daughter Kulture does not like

Cardi B is shooting back.

Rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; turned to social media to applaud an internet troll who cast a shadow on her and Make up forthe daughter of Kulture.

Insulting one's mother, the Twitter user wrote: "Kulture doesn't like his mother and that's the funniest part … every video he ignores from all those screams."

Closing in on the enemy, Cardi responded with a sweet video featuring the 22-month-old girl, where the duo can be seen having an adorable mother-daughter moment. "Give Mom a kiss, give Mom a kiss," he says to Kulture, who happily thanks after showing the camera a beautiful smile. Cardi captioned the video, "Strong and Wrong."

This is not the first time that the rapper "No Limit,quot; has come to defend her baby against trolls. In February, she had a heated exchange with a fan who said Kulture "was not the prettiest."