Cardi B turns off the enemy who said that her daughter Kulture does not like

Cardi B is shooting back.
Rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; turned to social media to applaud an internet troll who cast a shadow on her and Make up forthe daughter of Kulture.
Insulting one's mother, the Twitter user wrote: "Kulture doesn't like his mother and that's the funniest part … every video he ignores from all those screams."
Closing in on the enemy, Cardi responded with a sweet video featuring the 22-month-old girl, where the duo can be seen having an adorable mother-daughter moment. "Give Mom a kiss, give Mom a kiss," he says to Kulture, who happily thanks after showing the camera a beautiful smile. Cardi captioned the video, "Strong and Wrong."
This is not the first time that the rapper "No Limit,quot; has come to defend her baby against trolls. In February, she had a heated exchange with a fan who said Kulture "was not the prettiest."
"My daughter is the cutest bitch, so sit back with your gums grown," she replied in a deleted tweet. "It's a fake tweet. A dumb bitch plays with your mother or in traffic doesn't play mine."
When the Twitter user replied, Cardi replied: "Ok, and this is a bitch, YOU ARE A TRASH … You are lucky that she is a woman of change, she would have raped your children so much that you would hate your baby father for doing them Don & # 39; test my son. "
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar In 2019 months after welcoming Kulture, Cardi spoke about his decision to share photos of her and the Migos the rapper's daughter, telling the media that they knew they would have to ignore the negative comments if they did.
"As soon as she was born, a month in (Offset) was like, 'She is so beautiful. Look how people will go crazy'," she recalled. "Because a lot of people said bad things, like we didn't post it because it's ugly. He said, 'I'm about to post my baby right now.' But then we were very concerned because we received many threats, so he said: & # 39; The world doesn't even deserve to see it & # 39; "
