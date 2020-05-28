Cardi B shoots Troll who says Kulture Kiari doesn't like it

Cardi B fans know that she's not the one taking photos lying down. ME! Online reported on the rapper's comments today in which he battled an internet troll who said his daughter no longer liked him.

On Twitter, the user said that Kulture didn't even pay attention to anything Cardi B said because of "all those screams." Cardi then responded with a video of their 22-month-old boy in which they looked really welcoming together.

In the video, Cardi B can be heard saying, "Kiss mom, kiss Mom," and Kulture Kiari happily gives her mother what she wants. Cardi then captioned the video with "high and wrong," relative to comments from the Twitter user.

As rapper fans know, this is not the first time he has rejected criticism of his family life. In February of this year, Cardi B had a heated conversation with a fan who said that Kulture Kiari was not the "cutest,quot; baby in the world.

Cardi B's choice of words indicated that she was clearly holding nothing back. In her post, Cardi called the woman "b * tch,quot; and told her to "sit down,quot; with her "overgrown gums." Then he told the person to go play in traffic.

The exchange continued on the same line later, with Cardi calling her "junk,quot; and "b * tch,quot;, and it all went downhill from there. Cardi's family life has been in the headlines several times before, and the rapper has even addressed it during a Harper’s Bazaar interview in 2019.

According to Cardi in her interview at Harper’s Bazaar, she and her husband, Offset, knew that they would have to fight many trolls if they shared images of their son on the Internet, but it was something Cardi was willing to tolerate.

Ad

Offset said, "The world doesn't even deserve to see it," when Cardi mentioned showing her on social media. These days, Cardi B is much more open when it comes to sharing videos and photos of her baby online.



Post views:

0 0