Cardi B had the perfect return to a Twitter troll who said her daughter Kulture "doesn't like it,quot;

Yesterday, Cardi B had a fun moment on Instagram Live when her daughter, Kulture, ignored her because she wanted to play on her iPad.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Cardi repeatedly called Kulture's name in an attempt to get her attention, but the boy simply switched it off, eyes glued to the screen. I am sure many parents can relate!

Cardi then shared the video of the moment on Twitter, noting that 30 minutes after her Instagram Live ended, Kulture suddenly wanted her mother to snuggle up to her, because of course she did:

And guess who forced me out of the shower, thirty minutes after this, to live with soap just to put her in and hug her to sleep? Yes Miss Kulture 😩😒 https://t.co/ub8ohcW2oW

Most people thought that everything was fun and sweet. But a troll tried to come for Cardi, tweeting that the video showed that Kulture doesn't like his mother:

And Cardi, in Cardi's classic style, was NOT here to embarrass Mom.

"Strong and wrong," she replied on Twitter, along with a very cute video of Kulture kissing him.

When it comes to clapbacks, people find this very cute:

And people rushed to the comments to tell Cardi to ignore the haters:

@iamcardib I'm surprised you thought it was a good idea to write that ... Cardi doesn't even feel like she needs to prove that she refutes something stupid ... And everyone on the BX is still supporting you!

At the end of the day, Cardi herself put it best:

My name is cardiB but those who hate me call me cardiovascular because I live in their hearts ♥ ️

