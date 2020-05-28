Cardi B had the perfect return to a Twitter troll who said her daughter Kulture "doesn't like it,quot;

Yesterday, Cardi B had a fun moment on Instagram Live when her daughter, Kulture, ignored her because she wanted to play on her iPad.
Cardi repeatedly called Kulture's name in an attempt to get her attention, but the boy simply switched it off, eyes glued to the screen. I am sure many parents can relate!
Cardi then shared the video of the moment on Twitter, noting that 30 minutes after her Instagram Live ended, Kulture suddenly wanted her mother to snuggle up to her, because of course she did:
Most people thought that everything was fun and sweet. But a troll tried to come for Cardi, tweeting that the video showed that Kulture doesn't like his mother:
And Cardi, in Cardi's classic style, was NOT here to embarrass Mom.
"Strong and wrong," she replied on Twitter, along with a very cute video of Kulture kissing him.
When it comes to clapbacks, people find this very cute:
And people rushed to the comments to tell Cardi to ignore the haters:
At the end of the day, Cardi herself put it best:
