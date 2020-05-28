Captain Sandy on how navigation will change because of the coronavirus

"Personal protection, equipment, tests before boarding, temperature controls. And I think all yachts will," explains Yawn. "But it is not going to stop the industry. I mean, they are still renting, but they will go through all the tests and we will have those scanners on board to check temperatures."

Captain Sandy adds: "And the crew is isolated. We are not like ashore. You know, most of the crew of the yacht is on board. So the only time you get off the ship is that you contact the suppliers. or the dock captain … Yes, we are affected, but yes, we are still going to continue to charter, we are only going to find ways to do it safely. "

As for who she would want to be quarantined on a luxury yacht, she wouldn't be a member of the lower deck staff. "Well, it wouldn't be anyone from that show, it would be my girlfriend, Leah!" she laughed

Under the Mediterranean cover Season 5 premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. in Bravo!

