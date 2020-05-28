Cannes Film Festival to Announce Official Selection Lineup on June 3 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML400bbba91cb0cf898e55e9a215cc6e7f13%

Cannes will announce its 2020 Official Selection next Wednesday, June 3 in Paris.

Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Festival, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the festival, will announce the program that would have been in the 73rd edition live on Canal + at 6:00 pm local time, as well as on the festival website . and through their social networks.

As every year, the event will take place at the UGC Normandie in Paris.

They will reveal the Official Selection 2020, with those films awarded the Cannes seal of approval after their release in cinemas and screenings at certain festivals. Meanwhile, the online Marché du Film will take place from June 22 to 26.

Cannes canceled its 73rd edition last month due to the coronavirus.

Among the films widely recommended for the festival were Wes Anderson's The last office and Apichatpong Weerasethakul & # 39; s Memory.