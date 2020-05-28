Canadian judge refuses to cancel US extradition offer by Huawei chief financial officer – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLbff730ac2499e6b1eee6e77a81fcd11211%

A Canadian judge refused to invalidate a request by the United States for the extradition of the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, is being sought by Washington on the accusation that he committed bank fraud and violated US sanctions against Iran by misleading banks about the business his company allegedly carried out in that country through a subsidiary called Skycom, reports Efe News.

Meng's attorneys argued that because Canada is not a party to the United States sanctions, the charges against him do not constitute a crime under Canadian law.

But in the ruling issued on Wednesday, Heather Holmes, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the province of British Columbia, said that Meng's interpretation of the "dual criminality analysis would seriously limit Canada's ability to meet its international obligations in the context of extradition for fraud and other economic crimes ".

"Canada's fraud law goes beyond international borders to cover all the relevant details that make up the matrix of facts, including foreign laws that may make sense of some of the facts," Holmes wrote.

Meng was arrested by Canada at the request of the United States on December 1, 2018 in Vancouver, where she was stopping on a trip from Hong Kong to Mexico City.

In a indictment revealed in January 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice. USA He said the charges against Huawei and Meng "relate to a long-term plan by Huawei, its chief financial officer and other employees to mislead numerous global financial institutions and the US government. Regarding Huawei's business activities in Iran ".

Meng was released on bail 10 days after her arrest and now resides with her family in one of her two Vancouver mansions.

You are required to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and pay for your own 24/7 surveillance.

After Meng's arrest, China froze diplomatic and trade relations with Canada and accused Ottawa of violating the human rights of one of its citizens.

Beijing also detained two Canadian citizens, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, and continues to detain them on charges of endangering China's national security.

