Can you get the virus from a surface?

Good Morning. China passes its repression of Hong Kong. Europe and Japan press for new stimuli. And Larry Kramer is remembered as a historical figure. But let's start with a question about the coronavirus that many people find confusing.
As the locks are lifted, many more Americans will come in contact with surfaces that other people have touched: door knobs, tables, shopping bags, and more. And I know that many people find these situations confusing.
the Early scientific advice seemed to encourage people to treat surface contact with the utmost seriousness. More recently, research has suggested that few people contract the virus in this way. The primary transmission mechanism appears to be close contact with someone who has the virus, such as talking face-to-face or sitting close indoors. Those situations expose people to a sufficient "viral load,quot; to become infected.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently He tried to clarify his guidance on the subject: "It may be possible for a person to obtain Covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then by touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads. "
So how should you think about surface transmission?
It doesn't seem to be common, but it seems possible. It is the most likely explanation for an outbreak. in a Chinese mall, as my colleague Tara Parker-Pope points out.
One thing to understand is that simply touching virus particles is not enough to get infected. You probably have to touch a lot of particles and then touch your face. Objects that a small number of people touch briefly, such as groceries and shopping bags, appear to present very little risk. That is why I have stopped cleaning every object that enters my house, as it was when the closing began.
On the risk spectrum, you need to be more concerned with face-to-face conversations and prolonged time indoors with people outside your home. "We don't need to be paranoid, you can still play catch or push an elevator button, we just have to wash our hands and be aware," Tara told me. She just posted A guide to surface transmission, and I recommend it.
In other virus developments:
FOUR BIGGEST STORIES
1. China passes the repression of Hong Kong
China's legislature today passed a radical law to suppress dissent in Hong Kong, which for years has functioned as a semi-autonomous city. "The first signs from the Chinese authorities point to an offensive once the law takes effect, which is expected in September," writes Keith Bradsher of The Times from Beijing.
2. Outrage Over Minneapolis Death Rises
Activists, family members and elected officials sued charges in the case of George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck. Community activists are also calling for a federal review by the Minneapolis Police Department, which has been the subject of frequent complaints about the excessive use of force.
Last night: A day of protests in the city ended in widespread damage to stores, The Star Tribune reported. The protests also spread to Memphis and Los Angeles.
Jonathan Rothwell, Gallup's chief economist, released updated data on Wednesday that comparative changes in unemployment between countries. Rothwell told me that those with minor increases have generally subsidized companies to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic.
The politics: The European proposal "had all the characteristics of a historic moment for the EU, "wrote Matina Stevis-Gridneff of The Times, moving it closer to becoming a central government.
4. Larry Kramer, AIDS activist, dies.
Larry Kramer, a playwright and outspoken AIDS activist who helped shock the country to tackle the crisis in the 1980s, died yesterday at age 84. Susan Sontag called him "one of the most valuable troublemakers in America."
This is what is happening the most.
PREVIOUS STORY: A PATH IN THE WOODS
You may have found A viral video of a white woman calling police about a black man, Christian Cooper, who was birding in Central Park. The incident sparked intense discussions about racism and quickly led to the woman being fired from her job. Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter, teamed up with Cooper for an early morning birdwatching session and told us about it:
As a Times reporter, you end up inhabiting so many lives: I've been birdwatching and hunting horseshoe crabs, and I've made falconry for stories before.
Mr. Cooper has a virtuous ear for the song of the birds, so he was able to identify what we were about to see by chirp, although I joked that he had no way of verifying it. We saw a gray bird, Baltimore oriole, and it was caught particularly with a yellow warbler.
I would say he has a level of compassion for what the woman is going through. The quote he said was: "I am not apologizing for racism, but I do not know if your life needed to be destroyed."
As time passes, more and more accumulates about her, so she doesn't feel sorry, but she feels compassion.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, TAKE
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS. to order in
The risk of transmission through the packaging is low (for the reasons I described above). Your best option is contactless delivery, with electronic advance payment, which eliminates the risk of physical interaction for you and the person making the delivery. Just don't forget to tip, and if you're lucky to get your job, consider doing it generously. Tips have dropped nearly 80 percent since the pandemic began, an expert told The Times.
What to do with a stolen van Gogh?
Octave Durham, who stole two paintings by Vincent van Gogh in 2002, is a skilled thief. After another van Gogh's robbery of a Dutch museum in March, The Times He asked Durham for information about his line of work.
"Look at that," Durham said as he viewed security footage of the recent robbery. “His team is not even professional. If you are a professional, you are completely in black. He has jeans and Nike sneakers. "
More sports leagues plan their return
More sports leagues are coming up with ambitious, and potentially risky, proposals to return to the field. The National Women's Soccer League described a compressed season of 25 games over 30 days. at an Olympic-style tournament in Utah. In college football, where the financial incentive to play is huge, some schools have voted to open their training facilities.
Correction: yesterday's bulletin introduction incorrectly stated that four Minneapolis police officers were fired for their involvement in a fatal shooting; They were fired for their participation in a fatal confrontation involving a strangulation.
