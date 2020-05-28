Can you get the virus from a surface?

You may have found A viral video of a white woman calling police about a black man, Christian Cooper, who was birding in Central Park. The incident sparked intense discussions about racism and quickly led to the woman being fired from her job. Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter, teamed up with Cooper for an early morning birdwatching session and told us about it:

As a Times reporter, you end up inhabiting so many lives: I've been birdwatching and hunting horseshoe crabs, and I've made falconry for stories before.

Mr. Cooper has a virtuous ear for the song of the birds, so he was able to identify what we were about to see by chirp, although I joked that he had no way of verifying it. We saw a gray bird, Baltimore oriole, and it was caught particularly with a yellow warbler.

I would say he has a level of compassion for what the woman is going through. The quote he said was: "I am not apologizing for racism, but I do not know if your life needed to be destroyed."

As time passes, more and more accumulates about her, so she doesn't feel sorry, but she feels compassion.