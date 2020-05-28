Can you get the virus from a surface?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Can you get the virus from a surface?
%MINIFYHTML524165a5847558b2530d5cf6cf6ea3c713%

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

%MINIFYHTML524165a5847558b2530d5cf6cf6ea3c714%

As the locks are lifted, many more Americans will come in contact with surfaces that other people have touched: door knobs, tables, shopping bags, and more. And I know that many people find these situations confusing.

One thing to understand is that simply touching virus particles is not enough to get infected. You probably have to touch a lot of particles and then touch your face. Objects that a small number of people touch briefly, such as groceries and shopping bags, appear to present very little risk. That is why I have stopped cleaning every object that enters my house, as it was when the closing began.

In other virus developments:

You may have found A viral video of a white woman calling police about a black man, Christian Cooper, who was birding in Central Park. The incident sparked intense discussions about racism and quickly led to the woman being fired from her job. Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter, teamed up with Cooper for an early morning birdwatching session and told us about it:

As a Times reporter, you end up inhabiting so many lives: I've been birdwatching and hunting horseshoe crabs, and I've made falconry for stories before.

Mr. Cooper has a virtuous ear for the song of the birds, so he was able to identify what we were about to see by chirp, although I joked that he had no way of verifying it. We saw a gray bird, Baltimore oriole, and it was caught particularly with a yellow warbler.

I would say he has a level of compassion for what the woman is going through. The quote he said was: "I am not apologizing for racism, but I do not know if your life needed to be destroyed."

As time passes, more and more accumulates about her, so she doesn't feel sorry, but she feels compassion.

The risk of transmission through the packaging is low (for the reasons I described above). Your best option is contactless delivery, with electronic advance payment, which eliminates the risk of physical interaction for you and the person making the delivery. Just don't forget to tip, and if you're lucky to get your job, consider doing it generously. Tips have dropped nearly 80 percent since the pandemic began, an expert told The Times.

"Look at that," Durham said as he viewed security footage of the recent robbery. “His team is not even professional. If you are a professional, you are completely in black. He has jeans and Nike sneakers. "

Correction: yesterday's bulletin introduction incorrectly stated that four Minneapolis police officers were fired for their involvement in a fatal shooting; They were fired for their participation in a fatal confrontation involving a strangulation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here