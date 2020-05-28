Camila Cabello opens up about her struggling with anxiety and OCD for the first time in a poignant essay

%MINIFYHTML27da29eb075741a083974e41129d2f3511%

The singer wrote an essay for WSJ magazine in which she spoke about her fight against OCD and anxiety over the years. Camila Cabello admitted that she did not want others to "discover that I felt weak," but now, it seems she is ready to be honest about her mental health.

The star who shares this part of herself that fans have never seen before was destined to happen now as it's Mental Health Awareness month.

Camila made it very clear that what she posts on social networks is not always what really happens in her life.

She also detailed her battle with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder in her essay, sharing that: This is what there are no photos from last year: me crying in the car talking to my mother about how much anxiety and how many OCD symptoms you were experiencing. My mother and I in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. I experienced what seemed like constant, unwavering, unrelenting anxiety that made everyday life painfully difficult. "

The Havana singer explained that the reason she never shared this part of her life with more people than the closest was because she felt "ashamed and ashamed,quot; and as if she were "at war,quot; with her mind.

Camila said, "I didn't want people who thought I was strong, capable, and confident, people who believed in me the most, to discover that I felt weak." The little voice in my head told me that if I was honest about my fight for mental health and my internal battles (i.e. being human), people would think that there was something wrong with me, or that I wasn't strong, or that I couldn't handle things.

After a long time of suffering, Camila finally accepted that she needs to seek help.

With that said, she's been doing a lot of meditation as well as cognitive behavioral therapy, breathing exercises, and more, and now she feels "healthier and more connected to myself than I've ever been."



