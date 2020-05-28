Camila Cabello details her private battle with OCD in personal essay

Camila Cabello The curtain is falling on his private battle with OCD.

In a sincere personal essay written for WSJ. Magazine In honor of Mental Health Month, the Grammy-nominated singer introduced herself about something she has been personally facing behind the look of her Instagram feed.

"But this is what there is are not photos from last year: me crying in the car talking to my mother about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) I was experiencing, "it started." My mother and I read OCD books in a hotel room because I was desperate for relief. I experienced what seemed like constant, unwavering, unrelenting anxiety that made everyday life painfully difficult. "

In the essay, Cabello described how her anxiety has manifested as OCD and her struggle with obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors also caused her chronic headaches and prevented her from sleeping.

"My body went through what felt like multiple roller coaster rides every day. I kept going and kept popping up, not letting people around me know how much I was really struggling," he shared. "But you probably felt my distance on some level. All my loved ones did."