Camila Cabello details her private battle with OCD in personal essay

Camila Cabello The curtain is falling on his private battle with OCD.
In a sincere personal essay written for WSJ. Magazine In honor of Mental Health Month, the Grammy-nominated singer introduced herself about something she has been personally facing behind the look of her Instagram feed.
"But this is what there is are not photos from last year: me crying in the car talking to my mother about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) I was experiencing, "it started." My mother and I read OCD books in a hotel room because I was desperate for relief. I experienced what seemed like constant, unwavering, unrelenting anxiety that made everyday life painfully difficult. "
In the essay, Cabello described how her anxiety has manifested as OCD and her struggle with obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors also caused her chronic headaches and prevented her from sleeping.
"My body went through what felt like multiple roller coaster rides every day. I kept going and kept popping up, not letting people around me know how much I was really struggling," he shared. "But you probably felt my distance on some level. All my loved ones did."
The interpreter also explained that the shame and shame she felt for what she was experiencing prevented her from sharing it.
"I didn't want the people who thought I was strong, capable and confident, the people who believed in me the most, to discover that I felt weak. The small voice in my head told me that if I was honest about myself In the fight for mental health and in my internal battles (that is, being human), people would think that something was wrong with me or that I wasn't strong or that I couldn't handle things, "said the 23-year-old star. "That same little voice also told me that maybe I was being ungrateful for everything good in my life, and that hiding the open wound I had been avoiding in recent years was the quickest and easiest solution."
As she stated, however, "all that is not the truth,quot; and hiding her suffering did not cure him. He referred to how I could not be present for loved ones either because "my mind was making a lot of noise and my hands were full trying to manage my own pain. I knew I had to act and take possession of the unique mind and life that they gave me. "
David Davis / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Finally, Cabello sought professional help and did months-long work, which included cognitive behavioral therapy, meditation, and breathing work. "It also required a lot of self-love (believing that I am inherently worthy of happiness, belonging, love and joy, no matter what happens), self-pity (not hitting myself emotionally for fighting) and self-awareness (calling myself) in my s – t). ", he pointed.
While advocating ongoing conversations about mental health and those who suffer from talking, the star confirmed that she now feels "the healthiest and most connected to myself I've ever been,quot; and "rarely,quot; suffers from OCD symptoms today.
"For a long time, anxiety seemed to be robbing me of my humor, my joy, my creativity, and my confidence," he wrote. "But now anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her, because I know she is just trying to keep me safe, but I don't pay much attention to her. And I'm sure I won't let her make any decisions."
