Cameron Boyce's mom tears up Late Star's 21st birthday

Thursday, Libby boyce paid tribute to the late actor, who passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure, with a moving message for fans who have been honoring the Decendents star on what would have been his 21st birthday.
Made in collaboration with the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which strives to continue Cameron's charitable efforts while also advocating for epilepsy awareness, Libby thanked supporters for their donations and continued support in helping the organization reach his goal of raising $ 50,000.
"Everyone, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all the comments with the donations and I'm really impressed, really impressed by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she said. she said in the video message, fighting tears. "You know, I just wanted to thank you and he is very appreciated and we will really do amazing things so that his death is not in vain. Thank you."
Cameron's co-stars helped spread the word about the foundation's fundraising. Among them was Skai Jackson, who took to Instagram with a special tribute post.
"Help us celebrate what would have been Cameron's 21st birthday in a meaningful way," he shared. "Cameron always chose to be charitable on his birthday and was so moved that this birthday fundraiser's proceeds will go toward two causes close to his heart: ending gun violence and curing epilepsy. Link in biography if you wish to donate . @ thecameronboycefoundation Happy Birthday Cam, we all miss you! "
Peyton List He also spread awareness with a post of his own: "Today would have been Cams' 21st birthday. I love you Libby, Victor and Maya Fundraising in his honor @thecameronboycefoundation."
Like his Disney companions, Pigeon cameronHe also did his part to celebrate Cameron's birthday. Partnering with her groundbreaking Wielding Piece, she created the limited-edition Dove x Wielding Peace t-shirt collection featuring the image of a pistol with flowers coming out of the barrel, inspired by the tribute tattoo she did.I earned the honor of the deceased actor in December.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Said Dove, "Cameron was a light. Every year on his birthday he did something to give back, and this year, the Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I couldn't be more proud to support this cause for my friend, whom I miss every day. "
Before his premature death, the Jessie Star talked about giving something back and used her platform to encourage others to make a difference. In his final interview, he credited the "long line of difference makers,quot; in his family with the power to change the world for the better.
"I am following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have shown me what it means to give back," he said. Haute Living in May 2019. "Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk that there aren't many more euphoric feelings. Changing someone else's life also positively changes yours."
Cameron continued, "Many people have the heart to give back, but many don't know how to do it. I try to be the bridge for those people, whether that means involving them in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them. A plan for how to involve others." .
