Cameron Boyce's mom tears up Late Star's 21st birthday

Cameron boyceThe mother is remembering her son.

Thursday, Libby boyce paid tribute to the late actor, who passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure, with a moving message for fans who have been honoring the Decendents star on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Made in collaboration with the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which strives to continue Cameron's charitable efforts while also advocating for epilepsy awareness, Libby thanked supporters for their donations and continued support in helping the organization reach his goal of raising $ 50,000.

"Everyone, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all the comments with the donations and I'm really impressed, really impressed by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she said. she said in the video message, fighting tears. "You know, I just wanted to thank you and he is very appreciated and we will really do amazing things so that his death is not in vain. Thank you."