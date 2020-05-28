Business owners must clean up after protests become destructive near MPD's third constituency – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc18d95f315503d22c3436de0f7eda9e613%

Parts of southern Minneapolis were unrecognizable Thursday morning, as the damage spread for miles after the second night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

In response to the remains, city leaders called for peace while acknowledging anger and pain in the community after the death of a black man who was trapped under the knee of a white police officer.

The second night of protests started like the first, with peaceful protests on Wednesday afternoon at the Powderhorn neighborhood intersection, where Floyd was caught by a police officer. Like Tuesday night, violence erupted later after protesters marched to the constituency's third police station, where they clashed with police in riot gear.

Over the next few hours, looters looted, smashed, and burned numerous buildings in the blocks around the Third Enclosure. The video captured people running out of Target and Cub Foods with arms full of merchandise. Meanwhile, fires broke out at various businesses and some burned without fire crews there to fight the flames.

Building (what's left of it) on fire a couple of blocks from 3rd Enclosure pic.twitter.com/gd2y0ajr9i – John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) May 28, 2020

"Last night there was a totally different crowd," said Steve Peterson, who has been a bartender at Schooner Tavern for 25 years.

He said customers are like family, but instead of preparing to reopen, he now wonders how long they will be closed.

Doors and windows were kicked out, and the heat of a street fire melted signs and coatings. Nearby, AutoZone was also set on fire and destroyed.

"I cried. I walk around here and I cried and said there must be something I can do, "said Verla Perry.

A stranger handed Perry a garbage bag and they went to work picking up the pieces, both literally and figuratively.

“It just moves you. Mentally, it moves you. You just have to do something to help your neighborhood, "said Perry.

Throughout the day, the Third Precinct continued to be the epicenter of the tension between the protesters and the police.

Down the street, looters were in and out of Target and Cub Foods employees were assessing damage inside their store.

"We shouldn't have to go through this. This is our neighborhood. Now what Target are you going to? What puppy are you going to? Now you have to get out of your neighborhood to get something to eat," said Kevin Williams.

Williams said her heart aches for George Floyd and his family, but it also hurts to see neighborhood businesses destroyed.

"Burning things, that's not the way to go. We can still get together and have a peaceful protest and do things better. This is how I feel about it," Williams said.