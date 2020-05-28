Britney Spears surprises fans with first music release in four years

We feel stronger than yesterday thanks to this Britney Spears News.

The pop star announced Thursday that she will be releasing "Mood Ring,quot; tonight, an extra song originally featured on her 2016 album. Glory and only released in Japan. Until now, fans in the United States and in other parts of the world could not legally stream or download the pop banger.

Britney may have a few more surprises up her sleeve, especially after changing the cover to Glory in celebration of its rise to the top of the iTunes charts.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and ever since it hit number one we have had to make it happen!" she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "I couldn't have done it without all of you!"

Although it's been four years since the 38-year-old new music was released, sister Jamie Lynn Spears He recently revealed that he will not return to the studio yet.