Britney Spears surprises fans with first music release in four years

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
We feel stronger than yesterday thanks to this Britney Spears News.
The pop star announced Thursday that she will be releasing "Mood Ring,quot; tonight, an extra song originally featured on her 2016 album. Glory and only released in Japan. Until now, fans in the United States and in other parts of the world could not legally stream or download the pop banger.
Britney may have a few more surprises up her sleeve, especially after changing the cover to Glory in celebration of its rise to the top of the iTunes charts.
"You asked for a new Glory cover and ever since it hit number one we have had to make it happen!" she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "I couldn't have done it without all of you!"
Although it's been four years since the 38-year-old new music was released, sister Jamie Lynn Spears He recently revealed that he will not return to the studio yet.
As Spears explained to Hollywood reporter"It's kind of relaxing. And I think that's a good thing. Britney deserves it. She has worked hard. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't." It is not necessary. It has given a lot to the world. I don't think there are any plans at the moment. "
Instead, Britney focuses on raising her 14-year-old children. Sean and 13 years old Jaydenand spend time with a lifelong boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The physical trainer spoke recently In the room& # 39; s Jason Kennedy about how they spend time while self-quarantining in L.A.
"We play a lot of tennis, it's very competitive," Sam shared, then added, "Usually we go cycling, something to help reduce anxiety and stress. Something that has solid movement."
"Mood Ring,quot; hits the streaming platforms at midnight.
