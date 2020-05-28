Brie Bella says that she and Daniel Bryan are separating: look!

Are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan "growing apart,quot;?
In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, retired WWE superstar opens up to mom Kathy Colace and sister Nikki Bella about their marital problems. For starters, the co-founder of Belle Radici regrets the lack of quality time she has with her husband (born Bryan Danielson)
"We don't have much time together as a couple," shares Brie.
"You sure live very separate lives," adds Nikki.
In fact, Brie claims that she and Bryan sometimes feel "like single parents." According to Brie, when Bryan is back in town, he often has to hit the road for work.
"We're a little bit apart. Like, we're not growing together." Birdie DanielsonMom says.
Hearing this, Nikki asks Brie if she and Bryan "are meant to be,quot;. For a moment, Brie is speechless and doesn't know what to say.
As Brie reflects on the "quiet time,quot; that has been lost, Nikki searches for answers about her sister's happiness.
"Are you happy? Is he happy?" she presses.
"Like, I know I could be happier. I know I could have a better marriage," says Brie.
"He definitely loves you," Kathy assures her daughter.
However, Brie seems frustrated as she comments on Bryan's "little comments,quot; about her lack of simplicity.
"Sometimes, I feel like he wishes she was still that girl he met eight years ago," says the mother of one.
In a confessional, Brie reveals that she and her husband recently "wanted different things,quot; in life. Therefore, they need to resolve some "commitments,quot; to return to the same page.
Fortunately, the couple plans to go to Sedona to "work on things."
Check out the candid conversation in the clip above!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
