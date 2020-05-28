Brie Bella says that she and Daniel Bryan are separating: look!

Are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan "growing apart,quot;?

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, retired WWE superstar opens up to mom Kathy Colace and sister Nikki Bella about their marital problems. For starters, the co-founder of Belle Radici regrets the lack of quality time she has with her husband (born Bryan Danielson)

"We don't have much time together as a couple," shares Brie.

"You sure live very separate lives," adds Nikki.

In fact, Brie claims that she and Bryan sometimes feel "like single parents." According to Brie, when Bryan is back in town, he often has to hit the road for work.

"We're a little bit apart. Like, we're not growing together." Birdie DanielsonMom says.

Hearing this, Nikki asks Brie if she and Bryan "are meant to be,quot;. For a moment, Brie is speechless and doesn't know what to say.

As Brie reflects on the "quiet time,quot; that has been lost, Nikki searches for answers about her sister's happiness.