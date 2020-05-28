Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan confront their problems in Total Bellas

A years reconciliation in manufacturing.
Throughout this season of Total fine, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have continually expressed their frustrations with their relationship; namely, their inability to connect not only as parents, but as a couple.
However, in tonight's new episode, the two of them took great steps forward in their marriage on a weekend trip to Sedona.
Bryan had surprised Brie with a trip to Arizona city, chosen for its importance to the couple, as they said "yes,quot; there, hoping to repair their relationship and Brie's.
"When they are in a relationship together and one person wants to go this way, and the other person wants to go that way, then it becomes a conflict in this abyss between the two ways," he explained in a confessional, in addition to discussing their Ongoing struggles with depression, something that previously led him to seek the shaman's guidance, which he and Brie were doing on their journey.
Bryan continued, "Maybe by doing some of these things in the same way that they can cure my depression, what I really hope is that they can also heal a relationship."
But once the two began participating in a sort of healing ceremony, Bryan was quickly overcome with emotion and, at one point, inconsolable.
"I'm like, 'Oh, something serious is happening,'" Brie said in a confessional.
Bryan couldn't fully understand the weight of what was happening right now, but then described the experience as being in a "deep, trance state,quot; while dealing with emotions like "loss, love and grief and all these things come together,quot; .
"As Bryan's wife, I've seen him fight depression for a long time. And he comes and goes," Brie revealed. "I have to admit, it's really scary and I've never experienced anything like this. But seeing Bryan's darkness come out, using all those elements to help bring that out, I feel that it will only make Bryan better and happier, but that will also play in our marriage. "
The two had a meaningful conversation after leaving the shaman, with Bryan expressing his love for Brie and confessing that he doesn't tell her about his depression because she already has enough on her plate.
"I realized that I hadn't been listening to him. Bryan is very vulnerable right now," Brie told the Total fine cameras "And hearing him say, 'Brie, all I want is a simpler life …' It really hits me hard."
The couple continued to work on their relationship throughout the trip, making sure to explore any resentments they had clung to. For Brie, it was hard to let time go by a few years ago when Bryan left for a few months after having what he called a "mental breakdown."
"It was difficult … but I think what hurts is that, as if he didn't feel that being with me was the healing part; he was leaving me (that) was healing," he explained, which resulted in another meaningful conversation and a sincere Bryan's apology.
Once it was time to leave Sedona, both Brie and Bryan described the trip as something they desperately needed.
"I feel like we needed to get to a really difficult point of questioning if we were for each other, if our future was the right one … and I needed to be reminded that marriage is not easy and that it's not just going to be there," Brie reflected. "You have to work on it. And I have a really good husband. He's an amazing man. And I realized, like, hey, you have to step up or you're going to lose someone really cool."
How Total fine fans know, last week's episode documented Brie and Artem ChigvintsevThe trip to a jewelry store, where the two searched for possible engagement rings for Nikki. This, combined with Artem's announcement that his family would be joining him and Nikki on an upcoming trip to France, left Brie and the twins' mother, Kathy Colace, speculating on a proposal.
"Will you feel pressured to say yes because your family is there?" Kathy mused aloud.
Concerned about the same thing, Brie suggested that the two, along with the twins' brother, wife, and father, accompany the trip.
"I feel like we all have to go because I don't want my sister to feel lonely," Brie said in a confessional. "I don't want her to be alone with her family's proposal, feeling pressured to say 'yes'."
Her suspicions that Artem planned to propose in France were confirmed later, when she cheerfully told Brie that she had bought an engagement ring.
Even though she knew it was coming, Brie was still surprised.
"Hearing Artem say he will propose to my sister only makes all of this real!" she expressed to the Total fine cameras "Like, I was guessing just from buying the ring … but, I just … I don't know if they're ready."
He even pressed Artem, asking him if he is sure of his decision to ask the question.
"Are you really ready for this?" Brie asked. "Are you willing to propose to my sister and all the things that could stress you out and drive you crazy?"
And even if Artem is willing to commit, is he Nikki? Back in the confessional, this is the question Brie asked.
"… I don't know if my sister is," he said. "And that's what makes me nervous."
