Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan confront their problems in Total Bellas

Throughout this season of Total fine, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have continually expressed their frustrations with their relationship; namely, their inability to connect not only as parents, but as a couple.

However, in tonight's new episode, the two of them took great steps forward in their marriage on a weekend trip to Sedona.

Bryan had surprised Brie with a trip to Arizona city, chosen for its importance to the couple, as they said "yes,quot; there, hoping to repair their relationship and Brie's.

"When they are in a relationship together and one person wants to go this way, and the other person wants to go that way, then it becomes a conflict in this abyss between the two ways," he explained in a confessional, in addition to discussing their Ongoing struggles with depression, something that previously led him to seek the shaman's guidance, which he and Brie were doing on their journey.

Bryan continued, "Maybe by doing some of these things in the same way that they can cure my depression, what I really hope is that they can also heal a relationship."