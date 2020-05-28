Bossa Nova Hollywood prepares to resume dinner service, following strict new security measures – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb1adbf14aa472d6615301082776a704013%

Take-out and delivery orders have kept the kitchen running at Bossa Nova in Sunset since dinner services closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, as they wait for Los Angeles County to greenlight restaurants to reopen canteens, Bossa Nova staff are preparing to serve customers following a new set of safety guidelines.

"Bossa Nova in particular is taking a lot of time, a lot of care and a lot of thought to ensure that our customers feel safe and comfortable when they start coming back," said Gregg Rogen, restaurant general manager.

Rogen said employees will be screened before shifts and there will be constant disinfection. There will also be changes inside the dining room to guarantee physical distance.

"We are removing half of our tables from our parking lot," said Rogen. "We are going to create a new parking lot in the yard, so our tables will be about 7 feet apart. Then, we are going to put mobile partitions that are on wheels that we can put between the tables to provide an additional security measure."

The restaurant will also get rid of everything that is commonly touched and shared. The menu will be available on paper or through your application. The condiments will come in individual packages, and the silverware will be replaced by plastic items.

In addition, security measures are being implemented that customers will not be able to see.

"We have installed in our air vents something called IWAVE technology," said Rogen. "It will catch any kind of virus, mold, anything bad and make it safe air."

Employees will even be asked to disinfect their shoes before and after their shifts.

"Every time we go in, whoever we go out in, we do a quick sanitizer on the bottom of the shoes," Rogen said. "This is also here for anyone to spray their shoes if necessary."

He said they hope to welcome customers soon, but they want to do so safely.

"This is something we want to be more cautious about," he said. "They are people's lives. Do it slowly and do it well."