Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor talks about COVID-19 shutdown – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The impact of this global shutdown of film and television production will be felt in the future, and perhaps nowhere more than in India, where the world's most prolific film industry has been forced to spend a hiatus.

Bollywood produces up to 2,000 movies per year, dwarfing the number made in Hollywood. The production machine necessary to facilitate that level of activity means that the country has a colossal and widespread industry that works on all kinds of projects every day of the week. The coronavirus blockade caused all production in the nation to be suspended as of March 19, and there is no clear timetable for it to resume. However, Producer’s Guild Of India presented his security measures to resume filming on set this week to the government, an important first step toward returning to work.

In Mumbai, Los Angeles, India, producer Boney Kapoor, whose long career has spanned major credits, including the 1987 classic. Lord india and Salman Khan's blockbuster in 2009 Dear – He's working hard planning his return to action. The pandemic has been a blow to Kapoor, shutting down three of its productions, including the $ 25 million budget soccer story. Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, for which his company had created a huge set that had to be completely dismantled after closing, with the dispatch of the international crew and talent. Even once production gets the green light again, it will take months to rebuild the 16-acre site. Fortunately, your projects Valimai, an action drama starring Ajith Kumar, and Vakeel Sahab, starring Pawan Kalyan, should be easier to get back up and running.

Boney Kapoor on the set of "Maidaan"

Boney kapoor



Kapoor is part of a dynasty of Bollywood talent. He is the older brother of actors Anil Kapoor (recognized by Western audiences for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and 24) and Sanjay Kapoor, and the father of actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Janhvi Kapoor. His family are also relatives of another Bollywood dynasty called Kapoor, which includes the recently deceased actor Rishi Kapoor. The producer was also married to Indian megastar actress Sridevi (the star of Lord india alongside Anil Kapoor), who tragically died in 2018.

It's a tough place Boney Kapoor finds himself in, but he remains optimistic that India's vibrant industry will bounce back to full recovery once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. He then tells Up News Info how he plans to get a soccer story. Maidaan Once again, what is your opinion on the recent dispute over Bollywood movies being sold directly to Amazon for streaming, and whether you will be able to secure insurance payments on your closed movies.

DEADLINE: Your big production budget Maidaan it was closed by the virus, can you tell us a bit about the movie?

BONEY KAPOOR: Maidaan it is based on real events between 1952 and 1962, also known as the "golden age of Indian football". It has superstar Ajay Devgn, one of the best actors in India. This is one of the biggest movies currently produced in India, so it requires a bigger vision than life and the most talented creatives in our country. We built a massive outdoor complex covering a 16-acre parcel around Mumbai, with all the production infrastructure including makeup rooms, production offices, management offices, sanitary facilities, and a separate PCR room for a setup of 10 cameras.

We brought in world-class sports choreographers, visual effects consultants, additional DOPs, and camera operators from abroad. We also hire the best soccer coaches and fly international players to establish. Just as filming began, the pandemic hit the world. We had to ensure the safety of our entire crew, so we had to stop all preparation before we could start shooting and send everyone home.

The complex has been dismantled since the rains will arrive in Mumbai. Reconstruction will take at least two months, which will begin in September, so the shooting can only start in November. This has resulted in a massive loss for us.

DEADLINE: How do you plan to work again?

KAPOOR: Fortunately, all of the training parts of the film indoors and some outdoors were filmed in Lucknow and Kolkata, so they are already in the can. But we will have to wait for the set to be rebuilt to film the Olympic Games in Helsinki, Rome, Melbourne and the Asian Games in Jakarta. Until then, we will strive to complete the work of editing, sound, music, etc., subject to and in full compliance with the government's guidance on work rules during the blockade.

The set of "Maidaan"

Bayview Projects



DEADLINE: How about your other movies off, Valimai and Vakeel Sahab?

KAPOOR: Vakil Saab is a remake of the successful protagonist of Amitabh Bachchan Pink, this time with superstar Pawan Kalyan, who returns to the screen after more than two years. It is a social drama with a strong message and we only have 10-15 days of filming pending. Valimai is a great action movie starring Ajith Kumar, it turns out to be his 60th movie. That one is 50% complete.

DEADLINE: Can you make insurance claims for your closing movies?

KAPOOR: Comprehensive insurance policies were secured for all three films prior to the start of production. Post COVID, claims have been filed. There is some ambiguity about whether pandemics are covered and discussions and deliberations are ongoing with insurance companies. We are also seeking legal opinion.

DEADLINE: Amazon recently caused a stir by buying seven Indian features that canceled their theatrical releases during the blockade, leading to speculation that we'll see more deals like this in the future as those streamers grow in influence. You have told me Maidaan It will definitely be a theatrical movie, how come?

KAPOOR: So far I have produced 36 movies and made them for the big screen. I believe that all forms of exhibition, distribution and consumption will coexist, but a certain type of cinema must first be enjoyed on the big screen, where the public can be immersed in a canvas larger than life. I can't wait for audiences to come experience the magic that all three films bring to celluloid.

DEADLINE: What did the industry of those mosaics that went to Amazon do? Are there cinema owners' concerns in the country about this agreement and possible other similar ones in the future?

KAPOOR: We are living in extraordinary times and trying to cope with this pandemic is testing us like never before. While it is a global problem, our individual circumstances are different and require unique solutions. For producers whose films are ready and can't wait for the unknown (when theaters will open), OTT platforms offering to buy digital premiere rights have been a boon. It means that these producers can recoup their investments, save on marketing and distribution expenses, meet their payment obligations and move on.

As things stand, when the close ends, there will undoubtedly be a backlog of releases and theaters won't accommodate all show requests. With shortened programming windows, some movies will lose even though their content has the potential to resonate with the public. As for movie theater owners, while they are not happy with the fact that OTT players are taking over their first window, they also have to understand the situation and collectively have a practical opinion not to oppose this move. After all. We are stakeholders in the same industry and, like any family, we must jointly fight this pandemic.

DEADLINE: This is a boom time for streamers in much of the world. Do you feel that way in India?

KAPOOR: Of course. With over a billion Internet users and growing, global OTT players have always had a good eye on the Indian market. India has the cheapest data price per GB thanks to Jio (the Internet Service Provider). Due to the pandemic, the public is forced to stay indoors, the cinemas are closed. And no production activity means TV channels have nothing new to show, so broadcasts have grown phenomenally in the past two months. The time spent watching content at home has grown exponentially. This trend to watch on demand is here to stay and will speed up cord cutting in India, as we have seen in the western world. With its large audience base and endless hunger to consume entertainment, the Indian market is just beginning its growth trajectory.

DEADLINE: How has the blockade affected the industry in general?

KAPOOR: The impact of the pandemic on entertainment filmed in India, which currently produces approximately 2,000 films a year, will be severe. We have seen a total high in all production, exhibition and distribution activities. Theaters are closed. Production has stopped. Therefore, distribution companies do not have a job. This means that companies in the industry will report zero income and loss. From white-collar executives to daily wage earners, everyone faces a reduction in wages and / or job losses.

"Maidaan" Poster

Bayview Projects



Government revenue in tax terms will be affected. Multiple movies, which are in various stages of completion and due to release, will now have to wait for the blockade to ease. Until then, all stakeholders will have to manage cash flows and bear the burden of interest costs. But I am more concerned with technicians, crew members, and workers, some of whom depend on daily income to manage their homes.

It is too early to account for the exact losses in the industry, but there is no doubt that the effects of the pandemic on the Indian film business will be severe and likely to wipe out growth in the past 12 months. This is the impact in just two months, so you can imagine what awaits you if this lock continues to spread and normality is not restored soon.

DEADLINE: How has the government's reaction been?

KAPOOR: The Indian government has been proactive in its response to COVID-19. No wonder it has focused on saving lives and ensuring adequate medical care for all those who need it. Recently, the government also announced a Coronavirus Rescue Package worth US $ 260BN.

As an industry, we have voiced our concerns to the authorities and I have no doubt that specific relief measures for the entertainment industry will be announced soon. Collectively, we must strive to propose that all insurance policies cover us in the event of epidemics and pandemics so that we can be adequately covered in the future.

DEADLINE: Has any production resumed?

KAPOOR: Some states have allowed post-production and filming activities in pre-authorized areas with a unit of no more than 20 people.

DEADLINE: When do you expect the cinemas to reopen?

KAPOOR: Multiplexes in India have submitted their proposed guidelines to the government regarding the security measures they would take when reopening, and are being revised. Much deliberation and scientific advice will need to be considered before the entertainment industry has permission to fully open. It is vital that the public feel safe in theaters after the blockade. I think that instead of working towards the "earliest possible time", we should work at the "best possible time" to open movie theaters.

We can observe trends in other countries and be inspired by how they plan to revive cinema. Today, Bollywood is seen and loved by audiences around the world. Foreign markets sometimes represent more than 1,500 screens, and this excludes China. Maidaan It is a film that has global appeal, not only for the Asian diaspora but for all movie lovers. We will release the film the same day worldwide.

DEADLINE: Do you trust Bollywood to return to your old fortress or do you think it could be changed forever?

KAPOOR: I believe that the industry will recover more in the medium term and in the long term, the Indian film industry will grow exponentially and will be a great export for the country with better content, better technology, more screens and a varied distribution ecosystem.