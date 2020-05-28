Blake Shelton showers adore Kingston Rossdale as people ask if he and Gwen Stefani are having a baby

%MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a313%

Blake Shelton may not have a child of his own yet, but he's got daddy's game down, judging by a new video featuring Blake and Gwen Stefani's older son Kingston Rossdale. Gwen Stefani shares Kingston, 14, and her siblings Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and the children have been quarantined during the Coronavirus pandemic with Gwen and Blake in Oklahoma. As the photos of Gwen and Blake with the kids, and Kingston on their special day go viral, people also ask if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are having a baby of their own. Rumors abound suggesting that Gwen Stefani is pregnant and suggests that she underwent IVF treatments and is now pregnant with twins.

%MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a314% %MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a314%

Blake Shelton celebrated Kingston's 14th birthday with a sweet video and you could see that the two have a special bond. When parents divorce and find a new partner, it can be a difficult and difficult time for children to adjust. Apollo was quite young when Gwen and Blake got together, so the adjustment would be easier for him; It probably would have been more difficult for Kingston, but it looks like they are combining well.

Blake and Gwen have just bought a new Los Angeles mansion together that many believe will be their "forever home." It reportedly has a plethora of rooms and amenities tailored to children's needs, and while Kingston isn't often seen in the limelight, there are enough photos and videos of the family unit to see the children happy.

Gwen posted a video of Blake and Kingston on her official Instagram account, where she has 10.1 million followers. In the following video player, you can see how Blake Shelton pours love in Kingston on his birthday. She shared the following title.

"Happy b kingking day gx @blakeshelton # 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘"

The video has over two million views, and fans praise the bond they see between Blake and Kingston. That doesn't take away from the bond he has with his father Gavin. Kingston is a lucky boy to have so many adults who love him and want the best for him in life.

%MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a315%

Happy birthday Kingston!

Ad %MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a337% %MINIFYHTML305152574b7ca1147621228debb912a337%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0