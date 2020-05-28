Black Bear presents his debut novel "Exciting Times" for limited series – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4da66a35ee07e27901a5909d65b1ad2711%

American financial producer Black Bear Pictures has opted for the rights to Irish writer Naoise Dolan's debut novel Exciting times before its launch in the US USA June 2, 2020.

After a successful release in the UK and Ireland in April, where it debuted on the Sunday Times best seller list, Black Bear Television picked up the novel, which will develop and produce the novel as a premium series.

According to the Black Bear synopsis, the story "follows the links of Ava, a newcomer to Hong Kong from Dublin, who spends her days teaching English to wealthy children. Julian is a banker. A banker who likes to spend money on Ava , have sex, and talk to her about fluctuating coins. But when she asks if he loves her, he can't say more than "I like you very much." Edith, a lawyer, comes in. Refreshingly enthusiastic and unapologetic, Edith leads Ava to the theater when Julian leaves Hong Kong for work. Quickly, it becomes something Ava eagerly awaits. And then Julian writes to tell Ava that he will return to Hong Kong … Should Ava return to the easy compatibility of her life with Julian or jump into the unknown with Edith?

Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear will be executive producers alongside Dolan. Company Feature Credits Include Muddy, Ben is back, Friend, Light of my life and The imitation game.

Black Bear President and CEO Schwarzman said: “We immediately fell in love with Naoise's honest, ironic and intelligent prose, and her ability to portray remarkably complex but fully identifiable characters. We believe that Naoise is an extraordinary voice, with a great future ahead, and Black Bear has the honor of playing a role in bringing his rich material to life. "

Dolan added: "I think my love of dialogue is clear in the book, so I am delighted to partner with Black Bear to bring the characters to a television audience, and even more so to get involved as an executive producer. Black Bear is demanding. , independent and very committed to the novel, so it will be a privilege to work together on this project. "

The deal was negotiated by Nicky Lund of David Higham Associates, on behalf of Dolan.