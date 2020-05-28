Blac Chyna's legal battle with her landlord heats up

Blac Chyna is in yet another legal battle, a page six report revealed. According to the outlet, Blac Chyna is shooting at her landlord who sued her for $ 48,000 in the previous year.

Page Six obtained the court documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court in which the case was filed for all to see. According to Chyna in the newspapers, she never damaged the property in the way that Kremerman had previously suggested.

However, in court documents, the owner of the Lashed Bar admitted that she could pay money for a damaged sink, the remaining rent, and the cost of a popcorn machine. The total sum of these three costs is only approximately $ 4,700.

Lynne Ciani, Blac Chyna's attorney, told page six on Thursday that Chyna intends to counter her former owner over the claim he made against her. Chyna and her lawyer argued that she was trying to get money out of her rent when she didn't even own the property.

Ciani argued that Mr. Kremerman is just trying to "have his cake and eat it too," getting more rent money from her even though he sold the property for several million dollars in March 2019. Zillow was the first to report. about the case.

According to page six, Chyna and her lawyer will appear in court against their former owner on June 26. As previously reported, Kremerman first sued Chyna in April 2019, accusing her of rescuing the lease five months earlier and also not paying the rent.

At the time, Kremerman said he owed him $ 55,546 for the rent, but he used part of his security deposit to pay the costs. However, he later added another $ 18,000 for the damage he allegedly did to the house.

Ad

So far, the court case involving Kremerman has not been favorable to Chyna. In January of this year, a judge ordered him to pay $ 72,000 because he never bothered to respond to his lawsuit against him.



Post views:

0 0