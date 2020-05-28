Bishop Defies Sonoma County Health Order; Alameda County Suspect "Bail Zero,quot; Jailed 4 Times – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML752f313ea74fbce8172c89bdba17d59313%

Coronavirus reopening

Lake Tahoe, Reno Casinos preparing to reopen with social distancing in early June

LAS VEGAS – Casinos from Lake Tahoe to Laughlin began announcing plans on Wednesday to attract customers starting June 4, with a downtown Las Vegas hotel owner buying more than 1,000 one-way airline tickets to increase interest across the country. The promotions began the morning after Governor Steve Sisolak lifted the casino shutdown order he imposed in mid-March to prevent people from spreading the coronavirus. "It's up to us," Derek Stevens, owner of D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Circa Sports, said in a 30-second video about the gift of his plane ticket that does not require reservations at his properties. "Las Vegas needs you." read more

Sunday services of the Diocese of Santa Rosa Green Lights in defiance of local health officials

SANTA ROSA – As they watched the reopening of businesses in Sonoma County, officials from the Diocese of Santa Rosa waited patiently for approval to allow parishioners to return to churches for Sunday services. Now they say it is time. Bishop Robert Vasa has given pastors the green light to open churches starting Sunday without the approval of Sonoma County health officials. Bishop Vasa's order covers not only the Catholic churches in Sonoma County but also the parishes that extend to the Oregon border. In five of those six counties, services have been allowed. But Sonoma County has been slow to join the trend. County health officials say it is too early in light of a rapid increase in cases in the past 14 days. read more

Palo Alto teachers list COVID-19 security demands before returning to classrooms

PALO ALTO – Teachers in the Palo Alto Unified School District are asking for personal protective equipment for themselves and their students before they feel safe to reenter the classroom. The proposal, from the Palo Alto Educators Association, which represents 900 employees, also requests Plexiglas face shields, disposable gloves, aprons, handwash stations, and COVID-19 or antibody tests. But the requests go beyond PPE. The proposal also includes an increase in nursing staff, a deep cleaning of the classrooms before the start of school, and protocols on how students will line up, enter and exit the classrooms. Teachers also ask that their sick time remain intact if they are to be quarantined. read more

San Francisco supervisors renew demands for homeless hotel rooms during COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – Several San Francisco supervisors once again expressed discontent with what they say is the city's slow pace of placing homeless people in hotel rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. They renewed appeals to Mayor London Breed on Wednesday, demanding that the process be accelerated. Last month, the city's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an emergency ordinance drafted by supervisors Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shamann Walton requiring the city to lease 8,250 hotel rooms, with at least 7,000 reserved for homeless people in the city, regardless of age. , health status or if they are on the streets or in the city's shelter system last Sunday. read more

Contra Costa County Health Director urges caution when trying to reopen

MARTINEZ – Health Director Dr. Chris Farnitano is well aware of the growing frustrations among Contra Costa County residents with what feels like an icy pace in the reopening of businesses, recreation, schools, and society in general in medium of the coronavirus pandemic. That concern was made clear by reading the ongoing public comment on Farnitano's live discussion on Contra Costa Health Services on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. But during the 40-minute discussion and question-and-answer session, Farnitano was adamant that he and his fellow Bay Area health officials will let data and science drive their decisions about when the next phase is appropriate. of "gradual reopening,quot;. read more

Among the infection or hospitalization rates, what data paint the most accurate picture?

BERKELEY: When it comes to coronavirus infection rates versus hospitalization numbers, health officials must determine what data paints the most accurate picture. The changing numbers and data of new COVID-19 cases, infection rates at any given time, and trends in different counties can cause some confusion. Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly said that the first set of numbers he sees in the morning are COVID hospitalizations and how many are currently in the intensive care unit. That is what some leading epidemiologists are also emphasizing. The constant flow of new numbers and data can be difficult to interpret. read more

A small share of buyers welcomes the reopening of the Solano center in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD: As shelter-in-place rules are relaxed, some counties begin to allow in-store purchases again, but the process is proving to be slow. The Solano Town Center shopping center in Fairfield reopened on Wednesday. Those who expected large crowds and booming businesses may have underestimated the depth of the pandemic's impact. For people who have been locked up in their homes for two months, a trip to the mall should feel like a rare moment of freedom. At least that's how Jonathan Bowers, 7, felt as he ran through the hallways of the mall. "I feel so happy," Jonathan said breathlessly. "I have never been so happy because sometimes I hate quarantine." read more

Few options for Contra Costa residents seeking to escape the heat wave during the pandemic

EIGHT-EIGHT: Usually, when temperatures reach the century mark in Contra Costa County, you have to wait to cool off. But amid the pandemic, Concord's Six Flags hurricane port is closed, as is the Antioch water park, and there is no free air conditioning in shopping malls or movie theaters, either. Even taking a socially detached walk on boiling concrete is not a start for almost everyone. That is, if you leave the house, the options are limited to one: the refreshing waters of the Delta. “This is the only option with these crown things. We have to stay inside. This is the only way to have fun right now, "said jet skier Dave Page. read more

BART presents a 15-step plan for service, as COVID-19 restrictions are easier

OAKLAND – BART unveiled a 15-step plan Wednesday to renew passengers' confidence in the safety of traveling by public transit amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The plan continues and builds on the health and safety protocols that BART enacted when the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March, including the most frequent disinfection and disinfection of train cars and stations, and the availability of hand sanitizer at all locations. seasons. The agency has purchased enough hospital-grade disinfectants to completely disinfect each train car every night, which, according to BART general manager Bob Powers, should give passengers peace of mind by trying to prevent the spread or capture of the coronavirus. read more

Santa Clara County Health Officer Says Governor Newsom Moves Too Fast

SACRAMENTO – Gavin Newsom has forged himself as a data-driven governor, letting the facts dictate what has been a largely cautious approach to public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now some California health officials are wondering if that is still the case as it is rapidly moving through its four phases to reopen the state. "The rate at which the state has made these modifications is troubling to me," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, who issued the first order to stay home in the country in March. Speaking off camera to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dr. Cody has made her strongest criticism yet of the governor's approach and how the pace of the reopening could endanger lives. read more

North Bay Gym Owners Make Adjustments Before State Releases Reopening Guidelines

MARIN COUNTY – Gyms, yoga studios, and fitness centers may not be open to the public yet, but during an online meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, the owners made it clear that fitness it is key to good health. During the Zoom conference call, the owners of the fitness centers hoped to learn more about the guidelines for reopening. The governor did not offer many details. "Guidelines that will be significant, which we hope to present in the very, very near future," Newsom said during the call. "And I say a very near future, because I don't want to say next week; but within a week or so." Many of the gyms are small businesses, like Sonoma Fit. Owner Adam Kovacs said he is preparing with the information he thinks is coming. read more

Oakland Coliseum among dozens of DMV field offices to reopen Thursday

OAKLAND – The Oakland Coliseum field office is among dozens of field offices that the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open Thursday, after closing March 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointment customers can go in person, to about 71 locations across the state, which will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Currently, the DMV is reaching out to people with previously canceled appointments to reschedule them. To ensure health and safety during the pandemic, the DMV requires that all customers wear a mask and stay 6 feet in line. read more

Death toll in the United States from coronavirus surpasses bleak milestone of 100,000 lives

NEW YORK – More than 100,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US The highest death toll of any nation, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There have been almost 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus across the country (out of more than 5.6 million cases worldwide). New York continues to have the highest number of deaths of any state in the United States, with more than 29,000. New Jersey, the state with the second highest number, has lost more than 11,000 people to the disease. The state of California has fared better, with a total of 3,884 total deaths and 98,980 total cases reported through Wednesday. read more

Express Lane tolls will resume on 237, 580, 680 after a 2-month hiatus

WALNUT CREEK – Tolls will resume on express lanes in the Bay Area next week as traffic volumes have increased amid easing restrictions on shelter-in-place orders related to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday. Starting at 5 am Monday, the express lanes on Interstate 580 in Alameda County, Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County, State Highway 237 in Santa Clara County, and Highway 680 heading South above Sunol grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties will resume tolls on weekdays. It has been suspended since March 20. According to the MTC, weekday traffic on most Bay Area freeway corridors is now at least 60 percent as high as levels reported during the same period last year. read more

‘Zero Bail Fails’; Alameda County suspect jailed 4 times since March, released each time

SAN FRANCISCO – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is publishing the latest arrest of a man who has been arrested multiple times and released on bail, only to be arrested again. In social media posts on Facebook and Twitter, the sheriff's office posted four images of Aubrey Crowder reserve photos with the hashtag #ZeroBailFail. Publications say Crowder has been arrested four times since March 27 for alleged theft, assault on officers, intruders, drugs, and violations of court orders. Crowder was released again after trying to rob officers, the sheriff's office said. read more

California Superintendent of Schools: $ 500 million needed to provide Internet access to all students

SACRAMENTO – The state of California will need at least $ 500 million to ensure that all students across the state have access to the Internet and the technology required for home schooling during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it said Wednesday on state superintendent of public instruction Tony Thurmond. According to Thurmond, around 600,000 students in California need a computer or tablet, and up to 400,000 students lack Internet access at home. Thurmond said the state would not discriminate in reaching that total, whether the funds come from a federal stimulus package or philanthropic internet service providers. "You can break it down into small parts," Thurmond said in a briefing on Wednesday morning about the so-called "digital divide." read more

Napa Hair Salons, Barbershops reopen for the first time in over two months

NAPA: The reopening of hair salons and beauty salons is bringing relief to some North Bay business owners, as well as some residents who need a haircut. Salons and hair salons across the state received the green light to reopen Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom as part of Stage 3 of California's COVID-19 response. At Country Cutters on the north side of Napa, the stylists were ready to go at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Kimberly Phelps, the owner of Country Cutters, said her phone had been ringing non-stop since before sunrise. read more