Bill Clinton's team responds to claims of an alleged affair with Ghislaine Maxwell: it's a total lie

In an excerpt from the new book & # 39; A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein & # 39 ;, it is alleged that the former president engaged in mischief with the British-born socialite during trips abroad with Epstein.

Bill Clinton is hit with another alleged cheating scandal. According to the new book "A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein" by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper, the 42nd President of the United States had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, from Jeffrey Epstein's circle.

In an excerpt from the book, which is scheduled to be released on June 2, the former president is alleged to have been involved in pranks with British high society, accused of helping to recruit underage victims for convicted sex offender Epstein, during his trips abroad. on the last financier's private plane.

Despite Epstein's story of preying on underage victims, Maxwell is noted to have been over the age of consent during his alleged romance with Clinton. "[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it," said a source who witnessed the relationship in an interview. "So that's why I was with Epstein, to be with her." The source added: "Clinton simply used it like everything else."

Clinton's relationship with Maxwell was supposedly not limited to events abroad. The former president reportedly visited Maxwell's own private home at 116 East Sixty-5th Street in New York City and the two were said to have been seen dining together at the Italian pillar of Madison Avenue Nello.

Maxwell also attended the Clinton Global Initiative and Clinton Foundation in September 2009, where he received court documents about his involvement in Epstein's sexual misconduct.

In response to the book's claims, Clinton acknowledged having made a "total of four trips" on Epstein's plane, but said he was completely unaware of the "terrible crimes" committed by the financier, who died in his cell on August 10. . , 2019 in what was ruled as suicide by hanging.

However, his spokesman, Angel Urena, denied the accusation of the matter: "It is a total lie today, it is a total lie tomorrow, and it will be a total lie in years to come." Maxwell has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.