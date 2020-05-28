Bill Clinton denies having visited the & # 39; Orgy Island & # 39; by Jeff Epstein shown on Netflix Doc

Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, denies once again the allegations of having visited Jeffrey Epstein's orgy island, "despite claims made in the recent Netflix documentary: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

In the document, a former worker on the island and at least one of Epstein's alleged victims claimed to have seen Clinton on the island, and even shared dinner with him, but both said they did not see him doing anything inappropriate.

