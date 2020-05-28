Bill Clinton denies having visited the & # 39; Orgy Island & # 39; by Jeff Epstein shown on Netflix Doc

Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, denies once again the allegations of having visited Jeffrey Epstein's orgy island, "despite claims made in the recent Netflix documentary: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

In the document, a former worker on the island and at least one of Epstein's alleged victims claimed to have seen Clinton on the island, and even shared dinner with him, but both said they did not see him doing anything inappropriate.

Clinton maintains that he was never on the island.

"It was a lie the first time it was told, and today it is not true, no matter how many times it is repeated," spokesman Angel Urena told the New York Post.

In the document, Epstein's private jet log book appeared to show that Clinton had boarded Epstein's plane multiple times. Until Epstein's arrest, many of his high-profile friends remained silent about their friendship with him. Once he was charged, many began to publicly distance themselves from him, including Clinton, President Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew.

All men deny having knowledge of Epstein's crimes.