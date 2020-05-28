Best Film Named "Antigone" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML61bee6c7576b7232d65b2954fc31dd9413%

AntigoneSophie Deraspe's haunting French drama that marked her adaptation of the Greek tragedy as a story of a modern refugee family in Montreal, won Best Picture and tied François Girard The chanting of names with five overall wins Thursday at the Canadian Screen Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Oscars.

The winners in the Cinematic Arts categories arrived tonight at a virtual ceremony held by The Canadian Academy, culminating in three days of awards that span films, television, news, sports and documentaries.

Antigone She won the Best Canadian Feature Film award at last year's Toronto Film Festival on her way to becoming Canada's official introduction to the 2020 International Feature Film Race. Tonight, she also took Best Actress for star Nahéma Ricci, actress. supporting cast for Nour Belkhiria, script adapted for Deraspe, and Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe won for the edition.

Song of names, about an Englishman looking for his childhood friend, a prodigy of the violin, who disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, It won victories even for its sound design and for Howard Shore's original score and original song "The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)".

The body remembers when the world opened He won three awards tonight, including original director and screenwriter awards for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn. Matthew Rankin & # 39; s The twentieth century She also had three wins, for art direction, hair design and wardrobe.

Earlier in the week, the CBC / Pop TV comedy Schitt Creek, who led all TV nominees with 26 for its final season, won six trophies, including best comedy. CTV and Hulu’s Cardinal led with seven wins, including best drama.

Here's the full list of tonight's movie winners:

BEST MOTION PICTURE

Antigone – Marc Daigle

PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Nahéma Ricci – Antigone

PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Mark O’Brien – Goalkeeper

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The body remembers when the world opened

ACTING OF AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nour Belkhiria – Antigone

PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Rémy Girard – And the birds rained

ADAPTED SCREEN

Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ORIGINAL SCREEN

Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The body remembers when the world was opened

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood

JOHN DUNNING BEST PRIZE FOR FIRST FEATURE

Whisper – Heather Young

GOLD SCREEN AWARD FOR THE FILM

Compulsive liar | Menteur – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault

ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITION

Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Norma Li: the body remembers when the world opened

ACHIEVEMENT IN THE ART DIRECTION

Dany Boivin – The 20th century

COSTUME DESIGN

Patricia McNeil – The 20th century

ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR

Nermin Grbic – The 20th century

MAKEUP ACHIEVEMENT

Fanny Vachon – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITION

Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,

Natalie Fleurant – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN GENERAL SOUND

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The song of names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE

Howard Shore – The Song of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG

Howard Shore – The Song of Names – "The Song of Names (Cantor's Prayer)"

BEST SHORT DRAMA IN LIVE ACTION

Pick – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris

BEST SHORT ANIMATED

Giant Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige