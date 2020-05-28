Best Film Named "Antigone" – Up News Info

AntigoneSophie Deraspe's haunting French drama that marked her adaptation of the Greek tragedy as a story of a modern refugee family in Montreal, won Best Picture and tied François Girard The chanting of names with five overall wins Thursday at the Canadian Screen Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Oscars.
The winners in the Cinematic Arts categories arrived tonight at a virtual ceremony held by The Canadian Academy, culminating in three days of awards that span films, television, news, sports and documentaries.
Antigone She won the Best Canadian Feature Film award at last year's Toronto Film Festival on her way to becoming Canada's official introduction to the 2020 International Feature Film Race. Tonight, she also took Best Actress for star Nahéma Ricci, actress. supporting cast for Nour Belkhiria, script adapted for Deraspe, and Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe won for the edition.
Song of names, about an Englishman looking for his childhood friend, a prodigy of the violin, who disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, It won victories even for its sound design and for Howard Shore's original score and original song "The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)".
The body remembers when the world opened He won three awards tonight, including original director and screenwriter awards for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn. Matthew Rankin & # 39; s The twentieth century She also had three wins, for art direction, hair design and wardrobe.
Earlier in the week, the CBC / Pop TV comedy Schitt Creek, who led all TV nominees with 26 for its final season, won six trophies, including best comedy. CTV and Hulu’s Cardinal led with seven wins, including best drama.
Here's the full list of tonight's movie winners:
BEST MOTION PICTURE
Antigone – Marc Daigle
PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Nahéma Ricci – Antigone
PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Mark O’Brien – Goalkeeper
ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The body remembers when the world opened
ACTING OF AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Nour Belkhiria – Antigone
PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Rémy Girard – And the birds rained
ADAPTED SCREEN
Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ORIGINAL SCREEN
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The body remembers when the world was opened
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood
JOHN DUNNING BEST PRIZE FOR FIRST FEATURE
Whisper – Heather Young
GOLD SCREEN AWARD FOR THE FILM
Compulsive liar | Menteur – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault
ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITION
Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Norma Li: the body remembers when the world opened
ACHIEVEMENT IN THE ART DIRECTION
Dany Boivin – The 20th century
COSTUME DESIGN
Patricia McNeil – The 20th century
ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR
Nermin Grbic – The 20th century
MAKEUP ACHIEVEMENT
Fanny Vachon – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITION
Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,
Natalie Fleurant – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN GENERAL SOUND
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The song of names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE
Howard Shore – The Song of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG
Howard Shore – The Song of Names – "The Song of Names (Cantor's Prayer)"
BEST SHORT DRAMA IN LIVE ACTION
Pick – Alicia K. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris
BEST SHORT ANIMATED
Giant Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige
