BBC News Insider criticizes Host Newsnight ’host Emily Maitlis – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A BBC source has told us the decision to rebuke Newsnight Presenter Emily Maitlis yesterday was "weak and embarrassing."

In a scorching attack, the well-positioned BBC source, who works on one of the corporation's flagship programs, said: "BBC bosses couldn't have handled this situation worse. Running to trial to hang up one of their precious assets to dry is downright weak and embarrassing. "

They added that the decision has caused "consternation and anger" within the Newsnight He classifies: “The mood among the team is one of dismay and anger at this decision. We support Emily and publisher Esmé (Wren) in support of them in this. BBC management's decision will only act to undermine Newsnight"Award-winning journalism during a crucial moment when it is needed most."

Maitlis clarified last night that, contrary to reports, she had not been removed from Wednesday's issue of the news and current affairs program, but "had asked for the night off."

She is the next to present the show on Monday, we understand.

The BBC released a statement earlier in the day saying Maitlis' presentation to the show on Tuesday night "did not meet our standards of fairness." The overwhelming introduction addressed controversial lockdown trips by government assistant Dominic Cummings, a story that has dominated the UK media and generated great public anger over the past week.

In the monologue, she said that Cummings "broke the rules": "The country can see that, and it is shocking that the government cannot." The longer the ministers and the Prime Minister tell us that he worked within them, the angrier the response to this scandal will be, ”he said.

The clips of the sequence went viral and attracted millions of views. However, it caused outrage among some conservative politicians and commentators.

The decision to reprimand Maitlis has led to an avalanche of celebrity endorsement, including Jonathan Ross, Rob Delaney, Caitlin Moran, Stacey Dooley, Stephen Mangan, Minnie Driver, Susanna Reid, and Duncan Jones.

Former BBC star Jonathan Ross tweeted: “I was telling the truth, why did the BBC chiefs react this way? Impartial information does not mean you should lie just because that is the government's current MO … "

The division and Episodes Actor Stephen Mangan called the decision "wrong and cowardly."

Several online commentators have questioned whether the BBC has shown the same concern for fairness when it comes to its top male news anchors. Last year, the BBC had to crack down on a rebuke from BBC breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, who initially said she had violated fairness guidelines when she criticized Donald Trump's motives by saying that four Democrats should "return" to "places where they came from". "The view is not excellent considering that earlier this year, BBC presenter Samira Ahmed won an employment tribunal which she filed against the BBC in a dispute over equal pay. And this follows the controversy of the gender pay gap 2017-18.

However, this week's incident is not the first BBC clash with star presenter Maitlis. Last year, the announcer confirmed a complaint that the journalist was "mocking and intimidating" towards columnist Rod Liddle during a Newsnight discussion. The BBC's internal executive complaints unit found the presenter to be too "persistent and personal" in her criticism of Liddle, leaving her open to claims that "she had not been impartial."

This week's reprimand has sparked a lot of debate online and on the BBC about bias and impartiality. The station offers a broad church of news programs and some think there should be room for further editorialization in news reviews, such as Newsnight, compared to direct newsletters. Sources tell us that, in the age of Twitter and viral killings, there is a certain degree of generational pressure within the organization on the approach to news reporting.

The incident has also highlighted concern over the BBC's precarious position in the face of conservative government hostility towards the organization. A BBC worker told me it was "a classic BBC case that bends under pressure for people who want to separate you."