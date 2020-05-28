BART unveils 15-step plan for service as COVID-19 restrictions are simplified – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML300e6361f9719b97f496f3e2db5f176b13%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – BART unveiled a 15-step plan on Wednesday to renew passengers' confidence in the safety of public transportation amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan continues and builds on the health and safety protocols that BART enacted when the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March, including the most frequent disinfection and disinfection of train cars and stations, and the availability of hand sanitizer at all locations. seasons.

The agency has purchased enough hospital-grade disinfectants to completely disinfect each train car every night, which, according to BART general manager Bob Powers, should give passengers peace of mind by trying to prevent the spread or capture of the coronavirus.

"If I can put in a system that is safe, sanitized, and clean, and I can articulate that with passengers and offer that option, I can shape our journey and return to BART," Powers said.

BART currently operates trains every 30 minutes on weekdays, and all trains will include 10 cars whenever possible to allow maximum physical distance. BART officials estimate that the train cars can hold up to 30 standing passengers 6 feet away or up to 60 standing passengers 3 feet away.

As the agency's passenger numbers increase, Powers said BART will be able to add more frequent train service throughout the system to maintain that physical distancing capacity.

In the agency's new generation of rail cars, BART plans to pilot modular seats to create additional space for passengers. Similar seating options will not be available on the oldest train cars in the system. There are about 120 "Fleet of the Future,quot; cars currently in service, according to Powers.

"We believe that testing this with the Future Fleet will have a very positive impact on social distancing," said Powers.

Facial covers will be required on all trains in accordance with the Bay Area public health guidelines. BART will also install signs and markers that remind passengers of the best health and safety practices.

As the Bay Area economy reopens, BART officials plan to work with employers to encourage staggered shifts, which would reduce overcrowding during morning and afternoon rush hours. The agency also provides its employees with personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing to ensure they remain healthy and can maintain the transit system.

"We need to be there by the time the economy begins to reopen and revitalize," said Powers.

"Starting next week, all the train cars inside BART will either 'fog up' or be completely disinfected every night," says Powers.

Armed with a new set of misting weapons, Powers says the agency is stepping up its cleaning game in anticipation of more passengers, and those passengers should plan to wear a mask.

"The BART police, you know when you enter the system, to make sure you have a mask," says Powers. "And they will have additional masks ready to deliver if you don't have your mask."

The convenience of largely empty trains is not lost on those who still use the system.

"You kind of want less people and have them gradually," said a BART passenger named Brendan outside the Rockridge station. "If you just start attracting more people, you're going to be like 'oh man, it's full of people'. People get sick and all that. It's just a little more anxiety with more people."

Passengers are encouraged to use contactless payment methods throughout the BART system, such as a Clipper card, as often as possible. BART users can also obtain a personal hand strap, allowing them to avoid touching the handrails, by calling (510) 464-7136 or visiting the customer service window at Lake Merritt Station.

You can find more information about the 15-step plan online at https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2020/news20200526.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.