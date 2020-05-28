BART service restored to Pittsburg / Bay Point; Fire crews shoot down small fires – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – BART service was restored between Concord and Pittsburg / Bay Point on Wednesday night after wildfires near the track north of North Concord Station, BART and firefighters said.

A notice was issued at 8:17 p.m. by BART to tell people that the service was restored.

Three scrub fires were small in total areas, but required the closure of nearby trains as a safety measure.

Contra Costa County Fire Captain Joe Ottolini with the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fires were along the Port Chicago Highway in grass and brush. No structures were threatened or damage to BART equipment occurred.

The fires were shot down at 8:15 p.m.