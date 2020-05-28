Baker Mayfield is ready for the "big year,quot; like Browns QB but feels no further pressure

%MINIFYHTML844c364ec8f71a49e90c60fdf03c145413%

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield insists he has no additional pressure as he prepares for his third season in the NFL.

Mayfield, 25, was the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but has struggled during his first two seasons. He knows that next season is important when the second half of his four-year rookie contract begins, but he also believes that it is not more important than any other season.

"For me, it goes back to the mindset that I'm comfortable and living and that work ethic mindset. I think that fits," he said Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that Year 3 is always a great year in these (rookie) contracts. As for the time, everyone knows it. I'm not going to push myself anymore. There's no need for that because if I win, things will happen. Good and good things will happen for our team and the guys around me. That's the most important part.

"That's why the quarterback is one of the most difficult positions in sports. If I play better, our team will do better. I push myself. It doesn't matter what year it is. I have to play better every year."

The Browns were 6-10 last season and in 2020 they will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield said the time to speak was over for Cleveland and that he is happy to "move quietly."

"I have a different approach for this year. I think that everyone who has been interviewed in our team has hit the nail on the head over and over again, it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it ", said.

"This is the first media thing I've ever done just because there's no need to talk about it. It's just time to do it.

"Right now, it's like moving quietly, which is fine with me. This is how I used to do before I stepped onto a bigger stage, so I'm happy to go back to those roots and, as I said before, go back to the fundamentals where I can achieve my goals when the season comes. "